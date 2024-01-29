Albuquerque girl battling rare liver cancer

CBC

Kim Wetmore is urging people to go to the hospital or get a test if you've got symptoms of strep A. She doesn't want people to have to go through the same pain she is going through now.Her husband, Dan Wetmore, died of strep A in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 19 at the age of 49. He had been sick for more than a week."By him putting it off and putting it off and putting it off, it ended his life," said Wetmore. Canada is seeing a record number of cases of invasive Group A strep, a bacterial infection t