Albuquerque International Airport expecting 250,000 passengers during the holiday season

Two siblings have come together in Winnipeg for an unlikely holiday family reunion: Their first-ever meeting after spending more than four decades unaware of each other's existence.Lisa Wallace and Jennifer Henderson are half-sisters born less than a year apart in the 1970s, but both were complete strangers until this fall.That's when Wallace found out through court documents her biological father had divorced a Winnipeg woman in 1991 — Henderson's mother.The women's biological father then gave