Albuquerque police chief recorded saying let's 'appease everyone' with involved crash investigation

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after a New York judge expanded a gag order on Donald Trump to curtail "inflammatory” speech, the former president tested its limits by disparaging two key witnesses in his upcoming criminal hush money trial as liars. In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the adult film actor Stormy Daniels "two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” In an order first made in March