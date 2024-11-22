Albuquerque police officer indictment includes sex charge

CBC

A warrant has been issued for one of the men charged in connection with the gold heist at Toronto's Pearson Airport after he failed to appear in court.Prasath Paramalingam, 35, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in helping Durante King-McLean escape. King-McLean is the alleged wheel man who drove a truck loaded with more than $22.5 million in gold away from the Air Canada cargo facility at the airport in April 2023.Both men also face more serious charges i