Albuquerque woman hoping to qualify for Olympics
Albuquerque woman hoping to qualify for Olympics
Albuquerque woman hoping to qualify for Olympics
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
LIV squandered an opportunity to take a much-needed step forward.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner lined up a forehand, drilled it down the line and dropped to the court on his back, giving himself a few moments to process how he'd come back from two sets down to win his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner found a way to turn defense into attack in his first major final and take the Australian Open title from Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday. It was his third straight win over a top 5 player, including his quarterfinal win
Watch Alexander Volkanovski complete his fifth UFC title defense at featherweight ahead of his return at UFC 298.
Mike Tindall enjoyed a 5k run with daughter Lena at a Rugby for Heroes charity event – see the sweet photos of Zara Tindall's mini-me
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
“This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be,” the retired tennis star said in a new video about her progress
The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The aggressiveness that characterized the turnaround for the Detroit Lions under coach Dan Campbell backfired at the worst possible time. Detroit failed on two fourth-down tries in field-goal range in the second half, contributing to a blown 17-point halftime lead and a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. The success-starved Lions (14-6) appeared poised to make their first Super Bowl in franchise history when they took a 24-7 half
Patrick Mahomes walked toward coach Andy Reid, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling hearing each of the next six words clearly.
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season and recorded his 600th career point as the Toronto Maple Leafs won a third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Jets, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1), registered their third sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre, but plenty of the 15,225 fans were wearing Leafs jerseys and chanting for the visitors. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, a
The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC conference championship game. Here's what you need to know for kickoff time and channel.