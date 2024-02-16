Alderney residents get their say on nature and farming plans

The strategy aims to enhance nature and agriculture in the future

Residents are being asked for their views on the future management of nature and farming in Alderney.

The 2024 draft Nature and Agriculture Strategy will guide future plans on issues including food production and the management of natural resources.

The States said the aim was to enhance and maintain nature and agricultural productivity for future generations.

The four-week public consultation includes a drop-in at the Island Hall on 28 February, 10:00-14:00 GMT.

'Citizen scientist'

General Services Committee (GSC) Chair Lin Maurice said: "A lot of hard work has gone into this proposed Strategy and I am grateful to all stakeholders for their input.

"The focus is on food production and food sustainability as well as providing a framework to help safeguard our amazing natural environment.

"It encourages people not only to grow their own fruit and vegetables where possible, but also for everyone to be a citizen scientist."

All feedback will be considered by GSC at its March meeting before the full report is submitted to the full States of Alderney meeting in May.

Full details of the strategy and a feedback form can be found online.

