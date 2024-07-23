These Aldi Stores Have Adorable Mascots, and We Had No Idea

And they’re so stinkin’ cute!

Adobe/Allrecipes

When you think of iconic mascots, who comes to mind? Bullseye the Target dog? Chester the Cheetos Cheetah? Ronald McDonald? How about Gidget, Taco Bell’s chihuahua mascot from the 90s (yes, apparently that was a thing). Well, we’d like to introduce you to two more mascots that might be coming for that "iconic"—and adorable—title.

Meet Aldi's International Store Mascots

I had absolutely no idea that my favorite store of all time, Aldi, has mascots—yes, plural! The discount grocer, which began in Germany and is one of the fastest growing supermarket chains in the U.S., also has locations across Europe, where we've discovered some cute store mascots.

Aldi UK's Mascot Is a Charming Carrot Named Kevin

One you may be familiar with if you live across the pond is Kevin the Carrot, who has been tied with the store since 2016 but picked up steam again after the brand's 2023 Christmas ad campaign.

The campaign, which featured a Willy Wonka-inspired factory visit hosted by "William Conker," introduced some of Kevin’s adorable buddies, like the Mischievous Kiwi and the Greedy, Gluttonous Grape.

Recently, Kevin made his summer debut in a charming new ad promoting the Paris Olympics in which he must light the torch to save the games. But other Aldi fanatics have recently pointed out that it’s not just Kevin the Carrot they’ve seen on their TV screens.



Al and Di Are Aldi Spain's Cute, Puppet-Inspired Mascots

In a recent Reddit thread, one user posted a photo of two furry, Muppet-esque friends named Al and Di and inquired, “Do they have the Aldi mascots in your region? And if so, can they be purchased in stores, e.g. as toys?” Of course, here in the U.S. we have absolutely no idea who these guys are—and one user pointed this out in a comment.

“We've seen it in Portugal,” another user replied. Another Reddit thread shows a photo of Al and Di on a storefront. “The Aldi Mascots again,” the post says. “Al is saying, ‘What I really like is Summer..,’ and Di adds, ‘...With prices like these, it is quite emotional.’”

According to the studio that helped produce these guys, Aldi Spain wanted to design characters that represented "the simplicity of the brand.” From there, they pulled from Aldi’s color scheme and handmade Al and Di with fluffy fur and hand-stitched lettering on each of their torsos.

So far, it seems as though shoppers have only seen Al and Di on their TV screens, unlike Kevin the Carrot, who has been seen in stores as plushies and other toys.

Aldi in the U.S., I’m begging—please bring these guys here!



