From Taylor Swift to Matthew McConaughey: All the celebrities at the 2024 US Open
Throughout the last two weeks, fans took to the stands to watch their favorite tennis champions hold court at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Unsurprisingly, the US Open has been a star-studded affair, including actor Matthew McConaughey, pop star Taylor Swift, and American Olympian Simone Biles. Grand slam champion Serena Williams even made an apperance, along with the rest of the guests packed in the stands to watch famed tennis athletes on the court, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek.
While the US Open is coming to a close on September 8, more celebrities have been in attendance as the competition ramped up. Here are some of the stars who’ve been spotted at the event, which takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were seen at the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner on September 8. For the event, Swift opted for a red and white checkerboard dress, paired with black sunglasses and her signature red lipstick. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wore a white cardigan, with red and green stripes, and matching white shorts. He also had a tan Gucci hat, with red and green stripes.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Unsurprisingly, Kelce and Swift sat alongside the athlete’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At the US Open on September 8, Brittany wore a classic white tennis dress, with green and red stripes, and brown sunglasses. Meanwhile, Patrick chose a black, zipped-up jacket, with matching pants and sunglasses.
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey posed in an all-white outfit, with matching sneakers and brown sunglasses, while at the US Open in Queens, New York on September 8.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk was smiling in a black shirt and blazer while at the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8.
Eddie Redmayne
As he smiled for the cameras during the final day of the US Open, Eddie Redmayne wore a tan jacket with white pants and brown shoes. The actor completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny was seen at the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8, wearing a white t-shirt, gray blazer, and brown sunglasses.
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris
Sophia Bush and Ashelyn Harris were in the stands at the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8. For the event, the One Tree Hill alum wore a black, checkboard blazer and matching sunglasses, while her girlfriend Harris, wore a white blouse and yellow sweater.
Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe Fumudoh
Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe Fumudoh sat next to each other during the Men’s Singles Final match on September 8. While in the stands, Ratajkowski wore a gray shirt, black jeans, and black sunglasses, while Fumudoh wore a brown dress, a silver necklace, and sunglasses.
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav attended the US Open on September 7 to watch the Women’s Singles Final match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Jessica Pegula of the United States. For the event, the rapper wore a light, pink blazer over a white shirt. He paired the look with white sunglasses and a cap, as he had his signature clock necklace, which was pink, on.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson posed in a simple black dress, with colored stripes on it, while at the US Open on September 7 in Queens, New York.
Ashley Graham
While at the tennis event on September 7, Ashley Graham wore a blue, long-sleeved- shirt, with the number “21” on it, and a denim black skirt with a slit.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. wore a green and white striped shirt as she sat in the stands for the Women’s Singles Final match on September 7.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts wore a classic white button-down shirt and black sunglasses while appearing at the US Open on Saturday, September 7.
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley posed in a black t-shirt and matching pants, with a drink in hand, while at the US Open on September 6. The actor completed her outfit with a white cap and gold necklace.
Selma Blair
Selma Blair smiled for the cameras while wearing a white dress, with a matching belt, and black sunglasses, at the US Open on September 7.
Noah Lyles, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour
Noah Lyles, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour all sat in the same row during the Women’s Singles Final on September 7. For the event, Wintour wore a classy blue, floral dress and her signature black sunglasses, while Hamilton opted for a tan, zipped-up jacket and matching pants. Lyles chose a white tank top and matching jeans, paired with a black and white checkerboard jacket and black sunglasses.
Tina Fey
Tina Fey posed in a black dress, under a white sweater, and black shoes while at the US Open on September 7. She also watched the tennis match alongside her husband, Jeff Richmond.
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry attended the US Open on September 7 in a white shirt with black stripes and matching pants, black sunglasses, and white sneakers. The Golden State Warriors point guard watched the Women’s Singles Final match alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry.
Simone Biles
After winning three gold medals and one silver at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Biles made her way to Billie Jean King Tennis Center for the US Open on September 4. While in the stands, she wore an open, blue, button-down shirt and white tank top, with white pants. She also wore a pair of silver sunglasses, with black lenses, and silver bracelets on.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams attended the US Open on August 31 in an all-denim outfit, including a pair of shorts and an open, blue shirt. She also had a white crop top on, paired with her brown sunglasses. She made an apperance at the competition the following day, September 1, as well, and watched a match alongside Alicia Keys.
Gayle King
Gayle King attended the US Open on September 6, as she watched the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. For the occasion, she wore a multi-colored, checkerboard sweater, along with a silver necklace and neon, green glasses.
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks stunned in a simple, navy blue dress with a slit, while attending the US Open on September 5 in Queens, New York.
Joey King
Joey King did a partnership with Aperol, the official Aperol Spritz brand, while attending the US Open on September 6. At the competition, she wore a light blue and green striped shirt and tan pants, paired with a matching blue purse.
Alicia Keys
The singer first attended the tennis competition on September 1, wearing a white button-down shirt and jeans. Keys paired her outfit with brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a brown purse, a gold necklace, and red lipstick.
Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson
The lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, posed alongside his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, at the US Open on September 4. The couple had matching New York Yankees hats on, while Anderson wore a white dress. Meanwhile, Graziadei opted for black pants, a white tank top, and a salmon shirt.
Laverne Cox
At the US Open on September 4, Laverne Cox rocked a red, white, and navy blue skirt and crop top set, along with a matching jacket, and black heels.
Hugh Jackman
Actor Hugh Jackman wore a classy blue tuxedo and white shirt, as he sat in the stands at the tennis event on August 31.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel kept her eyes on the court at the US Open on August 28, watching the Women’s Singles Second Round match between Coco Gauff and Tatjana Maria. For the event, the actor wore a light blue vest and matching pair of pants, along with a gold necklace. The following day, she returned to the tennis event in a cream blazer and matching pants, alongside her nine-year-old son, Silas.