Alec Baldwin announces new reality show about his family
The 66-year-old Hollywood star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have thrown open the doors to the house they share with their seven children to create a reality show about their lives. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share news that their show, titled The Baldwins, will air on TLC, and release a statement declaring, "We've got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025…" Footage showed Alec and Hilaria posing together on a sofa and excitedly sharing their news.