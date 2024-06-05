Alec Baldwin announces new reality show about his family

The Daily Beast

During his nine seasons on Seinfeld, Michael Richards was among the most popular and recognizable figures on television, winning three Emmy Awards for his indelible portrayal of Cosmo Kramer and delighting tens of millions of fans on a weekly basis. But in the 18 years since he was caught on camera shouting the “N-word” at a comedy club heckler, he has essentially disappeared from the public eye.That’s what makes his new memoir, Entrances and Exits, out on Tuesday, such a revelation.Other celebr