Alec Baldwin photographed in April 2022. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The Departed actor Alec Baldwin hopes to land himself a "family show" on one of the major US networks after being indicted once again last week.

Father to eight children - seven with second wife Hilaria Thomas and one daughter, Ireland, with ex Kim Basinger - the 65-year-old is currently facing up to 18 months jail time for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot with a prop revolver on the set of Western movie Rust in 2021.

Read more: The biggest celebrity outbursts caught on tape

With mounting legal costs on the horizon due to the trial, Baldwin, whose most famous role is arguably that of Jack Donaghy in the sitcom 30 Rock, is now being forced to consider a completely different route to income - allowing TV cameras into the family home.

Apparently, he and Hilaria "have thought a lot" about the possibility of making a warts-and-all programme from their New York penthouse, which allows him to be there for the children.

A candlelight vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Myung J. Chun/Getty Images)

This idea first became public knowledge via SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, with Baldwin informing host Kelly Ripa: "Everything's about my family. I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time.

"In the old days, I'd jump on a plane and go to LA. It was easy to pick up and go ... I need 12 plane tickets — nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11... They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane."

Read more: Alec Baldwin admits it felt 'strange' to return to work for first time since Rust shooting

The Mission: Impossible star went on to explain: "Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won't name, said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening'.

"Shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home. I'm desperate to try to work from New York."

Watch: Alec Baldwin is indicted again in Rust shooting