Alec Baldwin is indicted again in 'Rust' shooting

The 65-year-old actor is facing new charges related to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that occurred on the set of 'Rust' in 2021, CNN reports. Those charges include two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, responded to the new charges, saying, "We look forward to our day in court.". Last year, Baldwin faced similar charges that were dropped because prosecutors couldn't "proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form.".