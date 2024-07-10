Alec Baldwin was acting when he fired fatal shot on film set, say lawyers

Alec Baldwin was playing “make-believe with a real gun” when he shot and killed a cinematographer on the film set of a western, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Hollywood actor is on trial for involuntary manslaughter after Halyna Hutchins was shot dead during the filming of Rust in 2021.

In opening statements in a courtroom in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the prosecution said Baldwin asked for the “biggest gun” he could get and asked someone to film him “running around shooting” during a training session.

His defence lawyers insisted that Baldwin was just “an actor, acting”, and that responsibility for gun safety on the set of Rust lay with other members of the crew.

Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson accused the 66-year-old actor, who faces up to 18 months in prison if found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, of violating the “cardinal rules of firearm safety”.

In her statement to the court, she said he had repeatedly failed to conduct safety checks with the armourer – including on the day of the fatal shooting.

“When someone plays make believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace and while playing make believe with that gun, violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, peoples’ lives are endangered, and someone could be killed,” Ms Johnson said.

She continued: “The evidence you will see will paint a real-life picture of a real-life workplace where this defendant mishandled this gun.

“You will see him using this gun as a pointer to point at people, to point at things. You will see him cock the hammer when he’s not supposed to cock the hammer. You will see him put his finger on the trigger when his finger’s not supposed to be on the trigger.

“You will hear about numerous breaches of firearm safety with this defendant and this use of this firearm.”

Defence lawyer Alex Spiro countered that Baldwin – who took notes or looked away during the prosecution’s statement – could not be accused of violating rules that would not apply to actors on a film set.

“He was an actor, acting, playing the role of Harlan Rust,” he said, referring to Baldwin’s outlaw character.

“An actor, playing a character, can act in ways that are lethal that just aren’t lethal on a movie set. These cardinal rules, they’re not cardinal rules on a movie set.” Mr Spiro added: “You’ve all seen gun fights in movies.”

The defence said the responsibility for the gun lay with the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who loaded the live round into the gun and has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, and assistant director Dave Halls, who failed to inspect the gun properly and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge last year.

Mr Halls handed Baldwin what he said was a “cold gun” – meaning it did not contain a live round – while they were rehearsing the scene that led to the death of Hutchins.

“Cold guns can’t hurt people. It’s impossible. Literally impossible for a cold gun to hurt somebody,” Mr Spiro said, adding: “You don’t need to worry even about eye gear or ear plugs for that fake bang.”

Baldwin insists he cocked the hammer on the gun but did not pull the trigger when the fatal shot was fired. The prosecution claimed this was impossible, citing testing by an FBI forensic expert that did not show any defects with the Colt. 45 revolver.

Mr Spiro claimed it was impossible to establish the state of the gun because it had been broken during the test, and downplayed the relevance of the argument.

“Even if [Baldwin] intentionally pulled the trigger like the prosecutor just demonstrated, that doesn’t make him guilty of homicide,” he said.

“None of it speaks to whether Alec knew or should have known those things. He didn’t. No one on that set did. It was not foreseeable,” he said. “Actors don’t check the weapons. Safety is ensured by dedicated personnel.”

Alec Baldwin made notes or looked away when listening to the prosecution arguments - Getty Images North America

He signalled that members of the Rust crew would give evidence on behalf of Baldwin, and that none of them had known how the live round made its way into the prop gun.

The first witness to give evidence was Nicholas LeFleur, a deputy with the local sheriff’s office, who responded to the shooting and whose bodycam footage, played to the jury, showed the attempts to save Hutchins’s life.

A medic could be heard asking the cinematographer if she could open her eyes after she was taken off the set on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Under questioning by the prosecution, Mr Lefleur said members of the crew, including Baldwin, had disregarded his request not to talk to each other, potentially tainting their recollections.

State prosecutors charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in January 2022. They dropped charges three months later after Baldwin’s lawyers presented photographic evidence the gun was modified, arguing it would fire more easily, bolstering the actor’s accidental discharge argument.

Prosecutors called a grand jury to reinstate the charge in January after an independent firearms expert confirmed the 2022 FBI study.

Gun that killed Hutchins shown to court

The revolver that killed Halyna Hutchins is shown to the court. “This is the gun that the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, handed me,” Lt. Timoteo Benavidez confirms.

Pictured: Baldwin in court for expected eight-day trial

Actor Alec Baldwin listens to opening statements on the first day of his trial for involuntary manslaughter in District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico - Jim Weber/The Santa Fe New Mexican/Pool via REUTERS

Actor Alec Baldwin talks with his wife Hilaria Baldwin before opening statements on the first day of his trial - Jim Weber/The Santa Fe New Mexican/Pool via REUTERS

Baldwin ‘disobeyed police orders after shooting’

Prosecutors said that Alec Baldwin had disobeyed police orders in the aftermath of the fatal shooting in 2021.

Nicholas LeFleur, a deputy with the sheriff’s office, said he had told members of the crew, including Mr Baldwin, not to talk to each - but they did so anyway.

“He wanted to stay... [I] didn’t see a big problem with it until later on when people were talking,” he told the court, admitting it could taint the recollections of potential witnesses.

Alex Spiro, acting for the defence, returned to the topic when he questioned the deputy. “He wasn’t really disobeying police orders was he, sir?” he asked.

“To an extent, yes,” Mr LeFleur responded.

Second witness called by prosecution

Timoteo Benavidez, a former Sante Fe Police Department lieutenant who was the day shift command on the day of the shooting, is the second witness to be called by the prosecution.

Court resumes

The jury is back in the courtroom and Nicholas LeFleur has returned to the witness stand.

Pictures: Baldwin watches on second day of involuntary manslaughter trial

Actor Alec Baldwin listens during his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court - AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Court breaks for lunch

Court has now broken for lunch.

Police officer cross-examined by defence lawyer

Nicholas Lefleur is being quizzed by the defence about his contact with prosecutors and why he did not describe the shooting as an “accident” at the trial - which Alex Spiro says he has done in the past.

Mr Lefleur said he had a brief pre-trial interview with prosecutors and spoke with them before proceedings today about the order of witnesses.

Prosecution finishes questioning police officer

The prosecution has finished cross-examining Nicholas Lefleur, who has been passed onto the defence.

Prosecutors focus on Baldwin contact with potential witnesses

Prosecutors are constantly coming back to Alec Baldwin speaking to potential witnesses on the set of Rust, and how he had been told not to by Nicholas LeFleur. Mr LeFleur admits that people were not following his instructions.

Baldwin ‘wanted to stay put on set’

“Why did you let Mr Baldwin sit there instead of putting him in some vehicle and separating him from other witnesses?” Kari Morrissey asks, referring to the bodycam footage.

Nicholas Lefleur answers that he wanted to “maintain cooperation with people involved.”

Pressed by the special prosecutor, he adds: “He wanted to stay... [I] didn’t see a big problem with it until later on when people were talking”.

He eventually told the actor to “stop talking” to other people on set. Footage shows Mr Baldwin continuing to talk to members of the crew - potentially tainting their statements about the shooting.

Jury played footage of emergency response

The jury is currently being played the footage of the emergency response following the shooting on set, while Nicholas Lefleur is quizzed by special prosecutor Kari Morrissey. Alec Baldwin is watching on with his arms crossed.

Officer says more than 100 people on set

Mr Lefleur said there were more than 100 people on the set when he arrived.

He said he saw a “big old cowboy western themed city. There was a bunch of people running everwhere. Bunch of cars People were pointing when I got there. People pointing towards the church.”

Prosecution calls its first witness - police officer Nicholas Lefleur

Nicholas Lefleur is a police officer at the city of Santa Fe police department.

He was on duty on Oct 21, 2021, when the call came through that Hutchins had been shot.

“A call came in that someone was shot on the movie set. Unclear who shot. How many were shot. I happened to be the closest person to the call and arrived on scene first,” he said.

Court resumes

The court has resumed after its break

Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson outlined arguments on Wednesday that Alec Baldwin disregarded safety during filming of the low-budget movie Rust before pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal, cocking it and pulling the trigger as they set up a camera shot on a set southwest of Santa Fe.

“The evidence will show that someone who played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin,” Ms Johnson said.

Court is now on a break

He has previously claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Unaware that it was loaded with a live round, he said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

Prosecutors have said they’ll present evidence that Baldwin went “off script” and failed to follow basic industry standards for firearms safety when he pointed the firearm at Hutchins on Oct 21 2021.

Analysis: Alec Baldwin’s fate rests on this tiny part of his gun

Read below analysis from Susie Coen, The Telegraph’s US correspondent.

The defence is also expected to try to show it is not the job of an actor to make sure a gun is not loaded with live ammunition. In the months after Alec Baldwin’s Colt .45 discharged in his hands, killing a cinematographer in the set of a wooden church in the deserts of New Mexico, police focused on whether the Hollywood star had properly inspected the weapon beforehand. His claims that he was told that the gun was “cold” – meaning it did not contain any live rounds – appeared to be crucial to the first criminal prosecution for an on-set shooting death in US history. But during a set-piece television interview after the dust had settled, the Oscar-nominated actor made a claim that would change everything: he never pulled the trigger,

Spiro explains importance of term ‘cold gun’

Mr Spiro stresses the definition of the term ‘cold gun’, which is what he says was yelled before Alec Baldwin was handed a gun on set.

“That is an important term you’re going to learn in this case.”

“It means the gun is cold. No one need worry. But even that requires a little more explanaton. Cold gun doesn’t mean no live bullets. There are for sure no live bullets on movie sets. Cold means you don’t even have the fake blank poof. It means it’s empty ... can do no harm.”

‘“Cold gun all good to go’ and the armourer on the set hands a prop gun to Alec,” he said.

‘Baldwin committed no crime’

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer Alex Spiro is now making opening statements for the defence.

He said: “These cardinal rules [the prosecution mentioned] are not cardinal rules on a movie set.”

“Alec Baldwin comitted no crime. The most critical issue in this case is how a real bullet got in a movie set.”

Mr Spiro said movies use dummies and blanks which, on the face of it are, indistinguishable from real bullets, which is why “live bullets can be nowhere near a movie set”.

Baldwin takes notes as prosecutor speaks

Alec Baldwin has been taking notes at the defense table while listening calmly to opening statements in his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The 66-year-old is at the centre of a proceeding that is largely unprecedented in US history, holding an actor criminally responsible for a gun death during filming.

Prosecutor emphasises that Rust set ‘was a workplace’

Ms Johnson said that the set of the film “Rust,” where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed, was a workplace.

“The evidence will show that like in many workplaces, there are people who act in a reckless manner and place other people in danger,” Ms Johnson said. “That, you will hear, is the defendant.”

Gun was in ‘perfect working condition’, says prosecutor

The prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson says the gun used to kill Hutchins was a replica of an 1873 single action revolver manufactured by Pietta Firearms in Italy.

She said that Alessandro Pieta will tell the court he made the gun in 2015 and explain the quality control methods to ensure the guns have no “problems or issues.”

When Mr Pieta sent it to EMF, the US distribution company, “this gun was in perfect working condition.”

Prosecution says Baldwin ‘violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety’

The prosecution has made their opening statement, saying Alec Baldwin “violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety.”

“That’s what this case is about. It’s simple and straighforward. The evidence will show that someone who played make-believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendent - Alexander Baldwin.”

Judge reads grand jury indictment

The judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is now explaining trial procedures and reading the grand jury indictment.

She said: “The above named defendent [Alec Baldwin] did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others and the act was such that the ordinary person would anticipate that might occur under the circumstances.

“Again Mr Baldwin is presumed innocent. The burden is always on the state to prove guilt beyond a resonable doubt.”

Judge Sommer reminds the jury they should not discuss the case with anyone until they retire to deliberate and only base their judgment on the evidence presented in court.

Baldwin takes seat in court room

Alec Baldwin has taken his seat in the court room.

The actor is dressed in a dark suit and glasses.

The court room appears full with almost all the seats behind him occupied.

There is currently no sound playing from the court feed.

How we have got here

Today’s trial follows Alec Baldwin being charged again with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A grand jury in New Mexico revived the case against the 65-year-old Hollywood star, nine months after the charges were dropped by state prosecutors.

It is understood that at least eight of the 12 jurors agreed that there was probable cause to indict the actor.

The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter through the negligent use of a firearm or alternatively without due caution or circumspection.

If convicted, he faces a potential jail term of up to 18 months for a fourth-degree felony under New Mexico law.

Pictured: Baldwin arriving in Santa Fe for trial

Actor Alec Baldwin was pictured arriving in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for his involuntary manslaughter trial.

Since a police interview on Oct 21, 2021, the day of the shooting, Baldwin has argued the gun just “went off.”

In an ABC News interview two months later, Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos he did not pull the trigger.

US actor Alec Baldwin arrives for opening statements - FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Prosecutors will argue that Mr Baldwin disregarded safety during Rust filming

It’s been nearly three years since Halyna Hutchins was shot dead on the set of Rust.

On Wednesday a New Mexico jury of 12 and four alternates -- 11 women and five men chosen Tuesday -- will hear prosecutors on Wednesday outline their arguments.

They will argue that Baldwin disregarded safety during filming of the low-budget movie before pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal, cocking it and pulling the trigger as they set up a camera shot on a set southwest of Santa Fe.