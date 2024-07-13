Alec Baldwin’s Rust shooting trial dismissed after lawyers say evidence was withheld

Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case has been dismissed by a judge following accusations that the prosecution concealed evidence related to ammunition.

The decision came after a dramatic day in court, during which the special prosecutor took the unusual step of calling herself as a witness.

As the judge announced the ruling, based on errors made by police and prosecutors, the 66-year-old actor became visibly emotional and embraced his legal team.

Baldwin had consistently maintained his innocence against the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust in NewMexico.

Hilaria Baldwin kisses her husband actor Alec Baldwin during the trial (Getty Images)

He had asserted that he did not pull the gun's trigger and that other crew members were responsible for safety checks on the weapon.

The dismissal marks a significant turn in the high-profile case, which has drawn international attention to safety protocols in the film industry.

Had he been convicted, Baldwin faced up to 18 months in prison.

The prosecution had alleged that the actor behaved recklessly during a scene rehearsal, "playing make believe with a real gun" and violating "the cardinal rules of firearm safety". However, the defence argued that Baldwin was "an actor, acting" and had "committed no crime".

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case, ruling it cannot be filed again.

She said: "The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings."

The case's unravelling began when Baldwin's defence team learned that the Santa Fe sheriff's office had taken possession of live rounds as potential evidence earlier this year, coinciding with the conviction of the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, for involuntary manslaughter.

These rounds were not listed in the Rust file or disclosed to defence lawyers.

Baldwin maintained his innocence against the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (pictured) on the set of the Western film Rust in New Mexico. (Getty Images for SAGindie)

In an unusual turn of events, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey called herself to the witness stand, despite the judge advising it was unnecessary. She denied concealing evidence, maintaining that she believed it was irrelevant.

However, Judge Marlowe Sommer found the prosecution's conduct "highly prejudicial" to Baldwin and said there was "no way for the court to right this wrong".

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Alex Spiro suggested to Morrissey that she simply did not "like Mr Baldwin very much".

Morrissey denied this, adding: "That is absolutely untrue. I actually really appreciate Mr Baldwin's movies. I really appreciated the acting that he did on Saturday Night Live, and I really appreciate his politics."

Spiro alleged that Morrissey had referred to the actor using derogatory terms when speaking to witnesses, which she said she did not recall.

Following the dismissal, Baldwin left the courthouse without speaking to reporters. His wife Hilaria and actor brother Stephen, who had supported him throughout the trial, were visibly moved by thejudge's decision.