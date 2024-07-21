Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together Since His “Rust” Case Was Dismissed

The couple attended a screening of 'War Game' in the Hamptons on July 20

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin stepped out together for their first red carpet appearance following the dismissal of the actor's recent Rust court case.

On Saturday, July 20, the couple attended a screening of War Game as part of the Hamptons International Film Festival's SummerDocs series in East Hampton, New York.

Sporting a dark blue jacket, light blue shirt, gray pants and brown shoes, Alec, 66, had a hand placed on the waist of his wife, 40, who wore a light pink fitted dress and cream stiletto heels.

The couple — who share seven children together — were all smiles as they posed for photographs.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game" at the Regal UA East Hampton on July 20, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.

The weekend outing marked the couple's first red carpet together since Alec’s involuntary manslaughter trial tied to his Rust shooting case was dismissed with prejudice by the presiding judge on July 12.

Prior to attending the Long Island event, Alec had expressed his gratitude that the case was over in a post shared on Instagram on July 13.

"There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now," he began his post, which was accompanied by an image of himself in court.

"To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family," Alec concluded the message.

The actor's Rust case was dismissed on its third day in Santa Fe’s 1st Judicial District Court of New Mexico after his defense attorneys argued the prosecutors had buried evidence, leading Alec — who had been facing up to 18 months in prison had he been found guilty by the jury — to burst into tears after Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced her decision.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec Baldwin waves as he attends a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game" at the Regal UA East Hampton on July 20, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.

Alec had previously been indicted in January by a grand jury after the gun he was holding discharged while he was rehearsing a scene on the set of Rust, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor had claimed during interviews that he did not know why the gun had contained live ammunition and that he had not pulled the trigger of the weapon.

On July 12, ahead of the jury entering the courtroom, Alec's attorney Luke Nikas requested that the case against his client be dropped, citing evidence he claimed prosecutors had sat on, which would have helped illuminate how live ammunition was brought on to the set.

Alec’s legal team’s claims centered around a friend of Thell Reed — the father of convicted Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — named Troy Teske, who had previously been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for loading a live round into the gun Alec had been holding, and had turned over ammunition he thought was connected to the case to authorities.

Nikas said that the “prosecution that didn’t preserve those bullets” or “collect them at all” and “didn’t turn them over.”

“This is critical evidence in the case that was never disclosed to us…We were entitled to it,” he explained to the judge, adding. “This case should be dismissed, Your Honor.”

Following testimony from witnesses connected to the ammunition, Sommers dismissed the case, telling the court, in part, that, “The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings.”

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Alec Baldwin attends a HamptonsFilm SummerDocs screening of "War Game" at the Regal UA East Hampton on July 20, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.

Though Alec stepped out for dinner with family and friends in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, following the dismissal of the case, a source told PEOPLE that the actor and his wife were "relieved" the case was over and did not "celebrate."

"It's been a sad situation, and there is no winning here. They didn't celebrate," the source said, adding, "They were very worried and are grateful now that they are able to spend the rest of the summer with their kids."

Though his criminal case has been dismissed, Alec still faces civil lawsuits. Rust, meanwhile, was completed in May 2023, though it has yet to receive a date for release.

Coming up, Alec and Hilaria are set to appear in their upcoming TLC reality TV series titled The Baldwins, in which they will star alongside their seven children.

The couple share Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and their youngest child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 28, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.



