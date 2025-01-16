Alena updates timeline for Thursday night's snow
Meteorologist Alena Lee explains how the snow will be short-lived Thursday night, but it could make conditions slick for the evening rush-hour in Maryland.
Meteorologist Alena Lee explains how the snow will be short-lived Thursday night, but it could make conditions slick for the evening rush-hour in Maryland.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
The Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, where she received cancer treatment
An Indigenous man is suing two health authorities and an emergency doctor, accusing them of racism. Justin Flett went to the hospital in the Pas with acute abdominal pain two years ago. Instead of getting treatment, Flett says he was dismissed as having a hangover.
With long waits for ultrasounds and MRIs, some Nova Scotians are paying to get care sooner at private clinics. But Ottawa says those services should be publicly funded and it's punishing Nova Scotia for allowing patients to pay. Taryn Grant has the story.
Former Cleveland County deputy sentenced to life in prison for wife's murder withdraws appeal
'It's not fair': Covington family reflects on daughter's murder 1 year later
More and more senior citizens are being targeted for scams in Northeast Ohio. The No. 1 most common complaint is imposter scams, but some victims are not seeking help because they’re scared.
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Amin Walker.
WINNIPEG — A Cree man has filed a lawsuit against two Manitoba health authorities alleging he did not receive timely medical care and was accused of nursing a hangover.
Milwaukee Bucks made dreams come true for four children in partnership with Make-A-Wish.
Queen Sonja is set to have pacemaker fitted this week, following her hospitalisation during a ski trip
Though she is now in remission, the Princess of Wales will not be disclosing her specific diagnosis.
EDMONTON — Three Alberta disability advocacy groups say they're shocked and saddened after learning the provincial government plans to back out of their funding contracts more than a year early.
A South Carolina woman says the state's abortion bill complicated her treatment following a miscarriage.
Marissa Carmichael disappeared from a Greensboro gas station early in the morning on Jan. 14, 2024. One year later, her family says their pain and their search has not let up.
The Princess of Wales made a public visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital today, where it was revealed that she had her own cancer treatment.
From groundbreaking immunotherapies to advanced targeted treatments, oncology is set to make historic ...