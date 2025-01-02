Alert driver avoids crash when woman deliberately walks in front of his truck

KameraOne

Shocking scenes caught on a truck driver's dashcam in Langley, Canada, in mid-December. A woman deliberately walked out into the road into the path of a truck after checking for traffic several times. Luckily, the truck driver had quick reactions.

Latest Stories

  • 13 Cars That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years or More

    With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...

  • South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean police said on Thursday they had raided Jeju Air and the operator of Muan International Airport as part of their investigation into Sunday's crash that killed 179 people in the worst aviation disaster on the country's soil. Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed the Thai capital of Bangkok for Muan in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport's runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment. Two crew members, who were sitting in the tail end of the Boeing 737-800, were pulled out alive by rescuers.

  • 407 toll rates going up for many drivers in the new year

    Your commute might get a little pricier this new year. 407 ETR has released its rate schedule for 2025, which includes new zone tolls and vehicle classifications, according to a news release.The toll rate for light vehicles will range from three to 14 cents per kilometre, according to the release.Through the new vehicle classification, motorcyclists will soon pay less than light-vehicle drivers. But larger trucks, SUVs and vans towing trailers will have to pay more than beforeIn Whitby, some res

  • Nearly 2,000 vehicles stolen in RCMP territory in N.B. in 2024

    Moncton car dealer Kevin Campbell has lost hope of ever getting his stolen 1991 Chevy truck back.It took two people less than three minutes to drive the truck off of Campbell's dealership lot on Moncton's Salisbury Road in mid-November.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, has not been recovered despite several efforts by Campbell.His is just one example among the 1,888 vehicles that were stolen as of Tuesday in New Brunswick in 2024 — excluding Saint John and Fredericto

  • Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks recovering while suspect is charged with attempted murder

    A man survived being shoved onto subway tracks ahead of an incoming train in New York City on New Year's Eve and is expected to fully recover, relatives said, while the person accused of pushing him was being held without bail Thursday on attempted murder and assault charges.

  • Sorry Hellcats, This Impala SS Gave Chase In The 1990s

    Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!

  • Woman dead, man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Clinton, P.E.I.

    A woman in her 70s is dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Clinton, P.E.I.First responders arrived to find a crashed SUV on Route 6 around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.RCMP say a 73-year-old man was driving the vehicle and the woman was in the passenger seat when the vehicle went off the road and into the ditch. "Initial indications appear to show that the vehicle failed to navigate a turn," P.E.I. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Gavin Moore said in an interview Thursday."In this ca

  • I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...

  • Hybrids were the biggest trend in cars in 2024. Here are 5 key things that explain the takeover.

    Demand for EVs cooled in 2024 — and hybrid vehicles took off. Here's how it played out, and the reasons behind the trend.

  • Hybrid minivan test: Edmunds compares the Kia Carnival Hybrid and Toyota Sienna

    It was a bold move when the current-generation Toyota Sienna debuted five years ago exclusively as a hybrid. It may have sacrificed acceleration bragging rights to its V6-powered minivan competitors, but its fuel economy smoked them with a 13- to 14-mpg advantage that could translate to nearly $1,000 in annual fuel savings. Choosing something else could have had big consequences for your budget.

  • US and Boeing investigators examine the site of a deadly South Korean plane crash

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A team of U.S. investigators including representatives from Boeing on Tuesday examined the site of a plane crash that killed 179 people in South Korea while authorities were conducting safety inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country’s airlines.

  • Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

    These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!

  • Does the Polestar 4 offer a glimpse of the cars of the future?

    The electric vehicle comes without a rear windscreen, instead using cameras and a digital rear view mirror.

  • Tesla annual deliveries fall for first time as incentives fail to drum up demand

    (Reuters) -Tesla reported its first fall in yearly deliveries on Thursday as lucrative year-end incentives for the Elon Musk-led EV maker's aging line up and the new Cybertruck pickup failed to lure customers wary of high borrowing costs. Musk had earlier predicted "slight growth" in 2024 deliveries and offered a range of promotions including interest-free financing and free fast-charging to boost sales. But reduced European subsidies, a shift in the United States toward lower-priced hybrid vehicles and tougher competition especially from China's BYD hurt Tesla.

  • China’s Late-Year EV Sales Boom Gives Way to Rocky 2025 View

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle makers led by BYD Co. saw a late-2024 sales boom that’s set to give way to another bruising year as carmakers face risks to demand both at home and abroad.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesA Commuting Resolution for 2025: Ride Your Local Subway or B

  • Community still in shock over deaths of father and son, funeral told

    Peter Devlin and his son Loughlin, from Killylea, Co Armagh, were killed in a car crash last Friday.

  • Man appears in court after New Year’s Eve revellers injured in hit-and-run crash

    Daniel Sterling, 40, is charged over a hit-and-run crash near the junction of Regent’s Park Road and Primrose Hill in north London.

  • Man taken into custody after trying to drive off in a Waymo in downtown L.A., police say

    A man is taken into custody after apparently attempting to drive away in a self-driving Waymo taxi, L.A. police say.

  • Check Out The Incredible Repair Done On A Mouse Cheese 1970 Dodge Charger

    This Dodge Charger may see the road once again.

  • Tesla annual deliveries fall for first time

    STORY: Shares of Tesla fell more than seven percent Thursday morning after it reported its first decline in annual deliveries.It handed over 1.79 million electric vehicles in 2024, down one percent from 2023 and below the 1% gain predicted by analysts. Incentives failed to boost demand for its aging line-up of models.CEO Elon Musk expected promotions including zero-interest financing to power a "slight growth" in deliveries in 2024.Reduced European subsidies, a shift in the U.S. toward lower-priced hybrid vehicles and tougher competition from China's BYD have pressured Tesla.In response, Musk pivoted Tesla to self-driving taxis and backed President-elect Donald Trump with millions of dollars in campaign donations in hopes that it could bring regulatory relief for the company.Deliveries in the fourth quarter also dropped.With self-driving technology still years away, analysts have said Tesla will have rely on cheaper versions of current cars and the Cybertruck to drive sales growth in the near term.The truck, known for its trapezoidal, stainless-steel exterior, has been showing signs of demand weakness, analysts have said.Tesla’s shares surged 62% last year.