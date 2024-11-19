Alert: JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson Officially Break Up After Three Months

Sad news: JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Dakayla Wilson have officially called it quits.

During the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards on November 18, the Dance Moms alum revealed to People that the two aren’t spending the holidays together. “We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl,” JoJo shared before adding, “And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she’s got her family that she’s spent the holidays with. I’m happy for her that she has [them].”

Just last month, the couple seemed to be doing just fine during a chat with E! News at the Gala of The Stars Awards on October 9, in which they discussed spending Dakayla’s upcoming birthday together in Hawaii—a celebration that JoJo revealed she’d spent $30,000 on to make sure it was the perfect day.

“But look, it’s not about the money. It’s about the person, it’s about the time and the thing you do and the experience,” the celeb noted about the sweet plans. She also gushed that she and her then-girlfriend were “very madly in love. She is a very, very special girl. I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

The duo then took turns complimenting each other about their favorite traits. “She’s on it. She’s very good about what she does,” Dakayla revealed before JoJo shared, “The way that she opens up and the way that I’ve seen her in the last three months be able to shift her perspective on life and take deeper breaths and grow as a human being the way she grows as a human being. It’s a beautiful thing to see because it’s not easy to grow.”

A reminder that the two initially went public with their relationship several months after they met on the set of So You Think You Can Dance (Dakayla was a contestant and ultimately placed second, while JoJo was a judge) in an August 14 video on JoJo’s Instagram Story.

In the clip, Dakayla could be seen dancing in front of a mirror at a class before saying, “So, I have a girlfriend.” The former Dance Moms star then swooped in and gave her girlfriend a hug as the class cheered. “Cats outta the bag 😺,” JoJo captioned the cute post. Dakayla, meanwhile, later reposted the video, writing, “Surprise shawtyyyyy 😽.”

