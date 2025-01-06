ALERT Monday: Widespread snow is on the way
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in the southern U.S. which can cause headaches for snowbirds and iguanas alike. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the chilly snowbird forecast
Up to a foot of snow is expected from Ohio to Washington DC in what could be the biggest such accumulation in over a decade.
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
A strong storm aiming for Atlantic Canada to end the weekend will bring a risk for power outages and difficult travel
When Jimmy Carter chose branding designs for his presidential campaign, he passed on the usual red, white and blue. “The minute it was announced, we all had the shirts to put on — and they were green, too,” said LeAnne Smith, Carter’s niece, recalling the 1976 victory celebration. Nearly a half-century later, environmental advocates are remembering Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, as a president who elevated environmental stewardship, energy conservation and discussions about the global threat of rising carbon dioxide levels.
Winter weather isn’t always a snowy wonderland. Strange things happen in the world when temperatures plunge
Heavy snow warnings remain in place across northern England - with the weather leaving thousands without power across the UK and causing disruption at airports.
In Northern Ireland, a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued.
A blast of snow, ice, wind and plunging temperatures stirred up dangerous travel conditions in parts of the central U.S. on Sunday. The disruptive winter storm brought the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” to some areas. At least 8 inches of snow were expected, particularly north of Interstate 70, as the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for Kansas and Missouri, where blizzard conditions were reported. (AP video/Nick Ingram)
President Biden’s Department of Justice filed an unusual brief in Sunoco v. Honolulu.
At a downtown Winnipeg soup kitchen, Executive Director Peter McMullen said people would often walk in through the front door, grab a warm meal and be right out the door shortly after. But as the frigid weather ices over much of Manitoba, he said those coming in for food or a coffee at the Lighthouse Mission are choosing to stay inside longer this weekend. McMullen said Winnipeg's shelter system is responsive to cold temperatures, with centres staying open beyond normal operation hours and enact