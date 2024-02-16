Alert: Plowable snow overnight
Our next winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of South-Central Pennsylvania.
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
The eastern coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia has been battered by storm after storm, leaving snowbanks so high that people cannot see and walk around them. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports.
Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning.Schools that fall under NLSchools — formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District — in the St. John's metro region are
Heading out to enjoy the long weekend across southern Ontario? Watch out for gusty winds and snow that could lead to hazardous travel through Sunday
It will be perfect wintry weather for the ski slopes this long weekend, but getting there could be tricky at times. Snow squalls will make for some hazardous travel
The babies were each as big as a “large potato,” a Virginia wildlife center said. They’re looking for a foster mom.
"Koga inspired and impacted over 6 million visitors to the Zoo," Lisa Smith, president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo, said
Researchers found the bumpy animal living across the Venezuela-Brazil border.
Has Montreal's winter been abnormally quiet? We have the details on February's progression and outlook
Police are reporting multiple crashes and urging drivers to be cautious after a burst of snowfall on Thursday left messy conditions on Toronto's roadways.Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting that a fraction of flights scheduled to leave or depart on Thursday have been cancelled. Several flights have also been delayed.An earlier winter weather travel advisory for the city warned the snow could impact rush hour traffic. Environment Canada called for total accumulations of five to 1
Thursday brings another day of closures and cancellations, as potent nor'easter continues to wallop Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds
While Maritimers will have the opportunity to dig out from the nor'easter, Newfoundlanders may have wait a little bit longer as the snowy, windy effects continue into Thursday
There is a one-two punch when it comes to widespread landslides, which require accumulated precipitation as well as intense falling rain high enough to unzipper the terrain.
It’s early February and the fields surrounding Northern Lights Wildlife Society shelter in Smithers, B.C., are bare and brown. Extreme drought conditions that dried up watersheds across Western Canada last year show no sign of easing, with little snow to replenish the parched ground. Angelika Langen says the property was covered in ice a few days earlier. Now, it feels like spring and the long driveway is a mess of mud. But the unpredictable weather is not what’s on her mind. “Too many bears,” L
This year's mid-January cold snap has dealt a severe blow to British Columbia's wine industry, causing catastrophic crop losses across the Okanagan Valley.The latest report from the Wines of British Columbia — a non-profit organization which represents the interests of wineries in the province — and a management consulting firm projects 97 to 99 per cent decrease in grape and wine production across B.C.Temperatures plunged well below –20 C between Jan. 11 to 15, killing buds that would have even
The monkey, called Olive, was born on December 1 2023.
A storm system approached the West Coast of the United States overnight into Friday, February 16, and was expected to impact parts of Southern California over the weekend.The storm was forecast to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds” and flooding to the region by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Satellite imagery posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows the storm system swirl across the eastern Pacific Ocean early Friday morning.“A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean is set to bring abundant moisture to the US West Coast over the coming days,” they wrote in the post. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful
A Tesla can now automatically warm up its charging port on its way to a station, which should help prevent chargers from getting stuck in cold weather.
Visitors and residents hoping to enjoy the sunshine, warmth and tranquility that winters in Florida commonly feature will be out of luck this weekend, as a wet and chilly stretch of days is in store. A storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico will send tropical moisture across the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend, which could dampen outdoor plans and lead to localized flooding and numerous travel woes. Although the rain will be tropical, it will not feel that
A new study shows polar bears face a greater risk of starvation as they endure longer ice-free seasons due to melting Arctic ice caused by climate change. The study, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, tracked 20 polar bears in Canada's Hudson Bay for three weeks, using 'bearcam' cameras to provide insight into the species' survival strategies.