Alex Batty: British teen returns to Britain after going missing in Spain six years ago

Alex Batty, now 17, who was found in France (PA Media)

British teenager Alex Batty was reunited with his grandmother last night, six years after going missing in Spain.

The 17-year-old flew from Toulouse in southern France to the UK for an emotional meeting with his legal guardian Susan Caruana, 68.

Alex was 11 when he disappeared with mother Melanie and grandfather David while on a holiday inSeptember 2017.

An international search was triggered when he failed to return. Ms Caruana believed her ex-partner and daughter had run away because they wanted the boy to have an "alternative lifestyle".

Alex was finally found when a delivery driver offered him a lift. He was walking in the rain carrying a bag, torch, skateboard and 100 Euros near Toulouse in the early hours of Wednesday.

For the past two years he had been living with his grandfather in a remote farmhouse near Quillan, a town nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees.

Yesterday, it emerged Alex had tried to enrol in a local school last month, but French authorities missed the chance to return him sooner.

La Depeche newspaper reported he could not provide any identity papers, so teachers contacted police about the British teenager, who spoke little French.

Alex allegedly told French prosecutors his grandfather had died six months ago and he had left ashis mother wanted to take him to Finland. However, neighbours say he was spotted mowing grass just a week ago.

Locals in the tiny hamlet of La Bastide, in the Pyrenees, insist the grandfather, who used the pseudonym Peter, is alive and well.

Detectives from GMP are yet to take a statement from Alex and are still to establish whether a criminal investigation into his disappearance will be opened.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle told a press conference on Saturday night: “It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.

“Earlier today, Alex met with a family member alongside Greater Manchester Police officers at Toulouseairport before heading back to the UK.

“This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time.”

On whether a criminal investigation will be opened, he added: “Speaking with him [Alex] at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed, and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.

“Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family, in partnership with other local agencies – to ensure that they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his re-integration with society isas easy as possible.

“We are yet to fully establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but no matter what, weunderstand that this may be an overwhelming process.

“He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person.”

The part-time driver who picked him up, chiropody student Fabien Accidini, said the teenager opened up to him and told him, "I need a future".

Borrowing his phone, Alex sent a Facebook message to his grandmother in Oldham, Greater Manchester, writing: "I love you, I want to come home."

After spending two days in the care of social services near Toulouse, he departed France accompanied by police officers from Manchester yesterday.

On Friday, Ms Caruana said: "I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

"I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can't wait to see him.

"The main thing is that he's safe."