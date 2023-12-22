Advertisement

Alex Batty: Police launch investigation into teenager's alleged abduction

Jamie Bullen
Alex Batty was reunited with his family in the UK on Saturday
Police have launched a criminal investigation into the alleged abduction of British teenager Alex Batty.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow. 

