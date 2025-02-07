Alex Cooper Admires Fellow Eagles Fan Kylie Kelce for This Hilarious Reason: 'Girl You Are Strong' (Exclusive)

Alex Cooper opens up to PEOPLE about her newfound friendship with 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast host Kylie Kelce ahead of Super Bowl weekend

Alex Cooper is in awe of fellow Philadelphia Eagles fan Kylie Kelce.



Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at Media Row in New Orleans, La., the Call Her Daddy host, 30, opens up about her newfound friendship with the Not Gonna Lie podcast host.

Recalling their first interaction with each other on the sidelines Cooper calls Kelce "such a lovely person," specifically noting that she loves how she's stayed true to herself.

"I love how she sticks to what she knows," she says of the mother of three. "You can tell no matter [how much press there is], she's going to stay exactly who she is and I think that's why people love her, and even her husband [Jason Kelce]."

As Jason's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, gets ready to face off against his brother Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, Cooper adds that she admires how Kelce is standing her ground in a house divided.

"I cannot imagine the house divided," Cooper says. "I'm like 'Girl, you are strong!'"

Kelce — who is married to former Eagles center Jason and grew up rooting for the team — previously opened up about struggling to decide whether they should root for the Eagles or her brother-in-law and the Chiefs at the Super Bowl on an episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce on Jan. 30.

“I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments," she said in the episode. "I think that the opportunity to play for such a historic milestone is incredible to be able to potentially witness."

“That being said, I was raised to bleed green,” she continued. “I have friends who are still associated with the team. I have a close relationship with a lot of people in the Eagles organization. I get to live in the Philadelphia community. So I will also be cheering for the success of those people. Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer.”

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Alex Cooper

Elsewhere in the interview, Cooper applauded the Kelce family and how they always "stay true to themselves" no matter what. Plus, she's completely down to triple date with Kylie and Jason and Travis and Taylor Swift.

"I'll be there," she quips. "Let me know where to go."

