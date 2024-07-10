Alex Cooper Explains Why Zayn Malik Was Her Most Challenging 'Call Her Daddy' Interview Ever

Alex Cooper has interviewed dozens of celebrities on Call Her Daddy, but the most challenging—at least in terms of her own stress levels? Zayn Malik, apparently! Not because he was in any way difficult or high-maintenance, but because he almost never does interviews—making his sit-down with Alex a BFD.

“I’m very competitive with myself, so I think every single interview—I’m obviously very hard on myself,” the podcast host told E! News in a recent interview. “I think there’s different levels to the intimidation or the stress.”

“Zayn essentially coming out of retirement from doing interviews, I was putting pressure on myself to make sure that I was giving that person a really great environment to feel comfortable and to feel seen and to feel heard," she added. "And to not feel pressured into talking about things he didn’t want to talk about.”

Psst: the interview turned out great—here's a snippet:

Alex also recently chatted to Seth Meyers on Late Night, telling him that in order to get Megan Fox to appear on Call Her Daddy, she had to agree to one specific demand: letting her sit on the right. Which, turns out, is both of their good side. "The only time that I have switched is when Megan Fox was like, 'I will come but I have to sit in your seat,'" Alex said. "I was like, "Absolutely sweetie, come.'"

Honestly, a true sacrifice.

