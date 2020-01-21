Alex Honnold Takes Us into the Great Indoors

People do all kinds of wild things these days in an attempt to feel better and restore themselves to their original state: We freeze in cryogenic chambers, slow-roast in infrared saunas, submerge in sensory-deprivation tanks. We eat charcoal and foraged weeds and beige porridges made from ancient biblical grains. We fly great distances to puke and hallucinate at ritual ceremonies in South America. It's as though, collectively traumatized by the monstrous pixelated future we have created, we are in hysterical pursuit of the primal. Lately we seem to be finding it in rock climbing.

“There's an innateness to it,” says Alex Honnold, the most famous climber on the planet. “We are primates. We're great apes. We are hardwired to move in this way.”

If you are a member of recreational climbing's still dominant demographic—à la Honnold, a white male between 18 and 35, though the sport is approaching gender parity and racial diversity is also on the rise—it's probable that you or someone you know has recently caught the fever. Instagram is lousy with glamour shots of attractive millennials sending boulder problems, and celebrity fans include Frank Ocean, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Jared Leto. In the lead-up to the sport's Olympic debut this year in Tokyo, there are more competitions and gyms dedicated to climbing than ever before. The primitive impulse might partly explain the frenzy, since along with running and swimming, climbing has been a basic way the human animal has negotiated its environment for millennia. But the sport's core values—rugged individualism, self-actualization, performance efficiency, crowdsourced problem-solving—also position it as a uniquely attractive recreation for our tech-optimized, permalancing, late-capitalist moment. The arrival of modern gyms tricked out with coworking spaces, REI outposts, conference rooms, cafés, and craft beer (not to mention a built-in like-minded community) has turned climbing into a full-on lifestyle choice: You never have to leave.

Fans of Honnold are already familiar with his most legendary accomplishment: On June 3, 2017, he became the first person to scale El Capitan, Yosemite's vertical granite slab, without a rope or safeguards of any kind, as captured in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo. Nobody knew whether the ascent was even possible, and it certainly wasn't advisable, and the crew working on the movie—many experienced climbers themselves—had to consider the horrifying prospect that they might actually be making a snuff film. Honnold set out before dawn and summited while the breakfast buffets were still open. His (characteristically moderate) reaction upon making history after 3 hours 56 minutes: “So delighted.”

The word inspiring has been degraded through overuse, but there's no other way to put it: Alex Honnold's El Cap climb was truly, excruciatingly inspiring—a feat that transcended sports and probably even art. In it he articulated the direct confrontation between humanity and eternity that most people dedicate their lives to avoiding. Jimmy Chin, the climber and filmmaker who, with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, codirected Free Solo, helps put the singularity of the achievement into context: “It would be the Hail Mary from half-court at the NBA Finals, except that if you didn't make it, you die.” Then he revises the metaphor: “You have to make every single shot you take in that game or you die.”

A few nights ago, Honnold was bivouacking off the side of El Cap, sleeping under the full November moon. With his friend Tommy Caldwell, a fellow elite pro, he'd spent the season laying a new route up the wall and had returned to strip rope and clean up. Today, Honnold, an in-demand speaker on the corporate/TED/VC circuit, participated in a discussion on risk management for a group of venture capitalists (the partner who moderated is a big ice climber). Now, well after dark, he is at a soon-to-open franchise of Planet Granite, part of the country's largest group of climbing gyms (for which he is a board member), near an industrial park off the freeway in Fountain Valley, California, modeling fashion pants.

“It's all a life experience,” Honnold says, sitting in a modified lotus position, barefoot, having swapped out the Prada in favor of shorts and a tank top. “At this point, there are a lot of things I do in my life where I'm like, My body is a piece of meat that's being used by others. That's fine, that's interesting, whatever.”

Even late at night, in a fluorescent-lit warehouse, Honnold is alert, thoughtful, efficient, emitting the low-frequency zen of someone who spends much of his time in the wilderness. He speaks neatly, in complete sentences. Though friendly and game, he isn't inclined toward hyperbole or the ingratiating tricks of conversational mirroring. The closest he comes to swearing is the occasional “freakin' ” or “jeez.”

It turns out that achieving the sublime doesn't comprise one grand, dramatic gesture so much as a series of small, rational preparations. As Honnold describes in his main-stage TED Talk, the grand achievement comes from meticulously breaking down big goals into small chunks and then grinding each one till you've cracked it open. Ultimately, this collection of small, solved problems can become, in the zoom out, a giant mosaic: sweeping, dramatic, profound. Scaling El Cap without ropes is the mosaic.

“When I first started climbing, it was pretty fringe. It was usually the misfits that didn't belong. Now it's a thing.” —Free Solo Codirector Jimmy Chin

“That was freakin' heinous for me,” says Honnold of the TED Talk. “The irony is that I found it really hard to prepare for that. Because if I spent an hour trying to memorize and practice, it felt like pulling teeth. Whereas I can spend hours and hours at the gym. It's easy to spend six hours training for something that you love doing.”

Honnold formalized his interest in the sport at age 11, when his parents took him to the Granite Arch Climbing Center near Sacramento after reading about it in the paper. He was hooked from the start, consuming classic manuals like How to Climb 5.12 and trying to incorporate the lessons on his own. “I was really shy, I didn't like team sports,” he remembers. “I didn't hang out with other kids that much.” After dropping out of Berkeley after freshman year, he committed himself to the life of a climbing dirtbag—the die-hard band of peripatetic, van-dwelling, subsistence-living climbers—that's anti-materialist by definition.

“When I first started climbing, it was still pretty fringe,” recalls Chin, now 46. “It was usually the misfits that didn't belong, either in mainstream sports or society. Now it's a thing. The dirtbag lifestyle is now something people aspire to in their $100,000 Sprinters.”

Recent data attests to a surging, lucrative industry: Per the Outdoor Industry Association, approximately 7.7 million Americans went climbing in 2018, more than ever before, and two years ago, climbers injected nearly $12.5 billion into the economy—mainly through travel but also on gear and gym memberships. According to Climbing Business Journal, 2018 was also the industry's most successful year on record, with 50 commercial facilities opening domestically, bringing the total number of commercial climbing gyms in the U.S. to 517.

“At this very moment, there is way more demand than there is supply,” says Jeremy Balboni, CEO of Brooklyn Boulders, part of the new generation of climbing facilities whose first location opened in 2009. Even 15 years ago, Balboni says, there were few appealing options for indoor climbers. The sport had been relegated to lone rooms of regular gyms, invite-only private walls, and badly lit, uninspired climbing facilities in outlying neighborhoods. “We looked at [climbing] and we said, ‘This is an amazing sport that should be put on a pedestal and brought to a bigger audience.’ ” Brooklyn Boulders' flagship gym, in the Gowanus section of the borough, opened with graffitied walls and live music. “The response was immediate,” says Balboni. The company currently has five locations, with five more on the way, offering everything from yoga classes and summer camps to comedy nights and drum circles.

“People will come on their off day to work, or to hang out with their friends, because of the environment itself,” says Balboni. “It feels really good in there.”

“I actually kind of hated it at first—it's kind of scary. You have to get used to the heights, obviously,” says Jolie Ruben, 32, a photo editor in New York City who has been climbing for five years. Bored with the regular gym, she was introduced to climbing after her then boyfriend (now husband) caught the bug. “Once you start reaching the top of things, doing a little bit better, you fall in love with it. It was really rewarding having this activity where you're literally holding your own weight.”

Ruben climbs primarily for the workout and acknowledges that the social engagement and community spirit of the climbing gym required a bit of an adjustment. “Normally you're in a regular gym and you don't even make eye contact. Everyone's doing their own thing. That was the big difference for me,” she says. Ultimately she converted to climbing's distinct style of camaraderie. “It's one of those things you don't realize until you go through it yourself. When I'm up on the wall and a stranger's cheering me on, I'm not like, ‘That's weird; she doesn't know me.’ I'm like, ‘Oh, that's awesome—that's pushing me to do better.’ ” Ruben now climbs about twice a week, usually with her husband but also with friends and colleagues, and credits the sport with toughening her mental game: “It's definitely [about] overcoming thinking that I can't do something, that I can't get from one hold to the other.”

Marie Buckingham, a 15-year recreational-climbing vet who has climbed all over the world, extols the sport's physical and mental rigor, the way it insists you get comfortable with your own vulnerability: You can't bullshit your way up a wall. “It requires you to be present, to really challenge yourself,” she says. “There's not much cheating you can do to get better at rock climbing. You have to build your discipline and your strength and your conditioning over time. When you're climbing, you're not thinking about your task list from work or whatever your best friend said to you last week that you feel weird about.” Buckingham, 31, estimates she's met at least half of her closest friends through climbing. But she points out that the sport's etiquette, including its vast insidery lexicon, is potentially alienating to beginners. “There's so many ways to describe movement, shapes of holds, friction, weather patterns—people call this beta, like information. Part of the barrier to entry is understanding what the fuck people are talking about.”

Unlike its dirtbag forebears or the auras surrounding other sporty subcultures—skating's legacy of punk defiance, the existential poetry of surfing—climbing's new wave isn't especially affiliated with cool. If cool is about casual detachment, climbing is about literal and figurative attachment, a concerted state of mental and physical engagement that requires nerd levels of exactitude. In climbing, you try and you care. With its work ethic and goal setting and math-y language (beta, problem, projecting, redpoint) and unembarrassed communal enthusiasm, the modern climbing gym is almost ruthlessly wholesome, more like a church than a bar. You might do it wearing funny slippers, but the sport itself is not known for its silliness or frivolity or biting wit. As Honnold puts it, “To a certain extent, climbing is kind of serious. You don't joke around too much. No sudden movements, nothing weird. Because the thing is, a lot of time in climbing, if something goes sideways, you could actually die.”

“It's the same way that CrossFit has a certain tribalism to it, except that climbing is way more chill and way more fun.” —Alex Honnold

As in a church, there's a certain amount of proselytizing. When he learns I've never climbed in a gym, Honnold offers some advice. “Go to Boulders, prime time. It'll be throngs of people, masses huddled around, all chitchatting, mostly people lying on the pads while one person climbs. They fall, you sit for a while, you chat. It's incredibly social.” With bouldering, he explains, “you have eight people trying the same problem. One person tries it, they all talk about what they did, what they could have done differently, what they did better. And then when you're tired, you just lie there, ‘Oh, so how was your Friday?’ ” He describes another gym he visited in Seattle that epitomizes the new climbing lifestyle: “It's all just people writing code upstairs and then bouldering for a couple of hours, then taking some meetings.”

He adds, “I think a big part of the rise of gym climbing is the fact that it's a really fun, community way to stay fit. It's the same way that CrossFit has a certain tribalism to it, except that climbing is way more chill and way more fun.”

But with popularity comes change. The rise of competition climbing means many new facilities are catering to those flashier leaps and dynamic swings instead of to the more classical movements one might make in nature. And whereas gym climbing was once mainly considered a training ground for outdoor goals, now there's a membership of newbies who may have no intention of ever climbing outside at all.

“You have a large community of people who just like climbing inside recreationally, and they're totally content with just casually going in and having fun for the afternoon and calling it good,” says Cliff Simanski of GP81 in Brooklyn. An experienced climber and route setter, Simanski, along with his partners, sought to go in the other direction, minimizing distractions and returning to a more purist approach: no marketing, no youth teams, no menu of other fitness classes. “A lot of what we try to do is avoid some of that parkour-style stuff and use more simple moves and climbing techniques that you do encounter outside,” he says.

Honnold also observes a sea change in the scene. “To me the biggest indicator is that if I do events, if I speak at a climbing gym, the majority of climbers now have been climbing for fewer than three years,” he says. “I realize it's a completely different climbing culture. They don't know the same climbing gear I had growing up, they don't know the same stories. It's like, ‘Oh, wow, there's a lot of climbing history that's disappearing behind now.’ ” But, he adds, “I'm fully into it. I'm a sponsored rock climber. The more people rock climb, the better that all of us in the industry do. If others get even a tiny fraction of what I've gotten from rock climbing, that's incredible.”

Honnold, who uses gyms for training and recreation, points out that this new wave of gyms radically improves opportunities for climbers of all abilities. He gestures around us. “When I look across this wall—some of these routes are completely different styles, completely different techniques. Some of them, you're all laid out sideways, doing crazy maneuvers; some of them are straightforward power, a pure test of finger strength. It might not be quite as varied [an experience] as the outdoors, but in terms of movement, you can probably get more varied movement indoors, because you can create anything you want in here. You're limited only by your imagination.”

Outdoor climbing, though, introduces an ethical and spiritual dimension that you can't access in a gym. Beyond the principles of “leave no trace” environmental stewardship, climbing outside is a constant, humbling reminder of your small place in the grand scheme. “You just get worked by nature all the time,” says Honnold. “It's cold, it's windy, it starts to rain. No matter how big your ego is, no matter how many people have told you that you're the man, as soon as it starts to rain, you're getting cold and wet.”

After Free Solo, Honnold could've gone for the crass cash grab—appearing on Dancing With the Stars (though that is extremely hard to picture) or slapping his name on a line of gear—but as Chin notes, “he doesn't care about fame and money. The intent is very pure.” Still, Honnold fully appreciates the way the attention has changed his life, from how he makes a living (more sponsorships, more partnerships, more speaking gigs, more opportunities) to the impact that his eponymous foundation, dedicated to environmental work, can make. The push-pull between drive and domesticity, a major theme of the film, continues to reverberate for him: He's still with his girlfriend, Sanni, and he seems curious about ways to reconcile the work-life balance moving forward. It's a new problem to solve, another goal to set.

Honnold hasn't been a reluctant ambassador to climbing, but being its public face was never his dream. With climbing coming to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, there are new athletes and heroes waiting in the wings—he mentions Brooke Raboutou, a young American climber who recently qualified for 2020—and he'll be happy to pass the baton when the time comes. “I can't wait, I'm ready to hand it off,” he says. “I'm gonna pull down my hood, I'm gonna walk out the back, and I'm gonna go climbing.”

Caroline McCloskey is a writer living in Los Angeles. She wrote the June cover story on Seth Rogen and the October profile of DJ Harvey.

A version of this story originally appeared in the February 2020 issue with the title "The Great Indoors."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival could mean 'new grounds' for Canada's privacy laws
    News
    CBC

    Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival could mean 'new grounds' for Canada's privacy laws

    British paparazzi may soon come face-to-face with Canada's privacy laws as the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan has already prompted a warning to the U.K press to back off or face legal action.But it's unclear what legal recourse the royal couple will have to keep news photographers away from their family.David Fraser, a Halifax-based privacy lawyer, says, when it comes to privacy claims in Canada, he hasn't found any related to celebrities and paparazzi.The lawsuits here that relate to invasions of privacy, most recently, deal with large-scale business data breaches, or hidden cameras, he said."So this is relatively new grounds that we're looking at, maybe because we don't have the same sort of paparazzi culture or the same sort of celebrity culture in Canada. But so far, a claim like this has not been made or at least hasn't gone to a published decision," he said. "It's not something that's really been tested a whole lot in Canada. We don't have a paparazzi culture."Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple is expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life. Video from Sky News showed Harry landing at Victoria's airport late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie were reportedly staying at at mansion on the island. Lawyers for the couple sent a letter to British new outlets, accusing photographers of "harassment," and claiming that paparazzi have permanently camped outside their Vancouver Island residence, attempting to photograph them at home using long-range lenses.They also allege that pictures of Meghan — on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver Island on Monday — were taken by photographers hiding in the bushes. "There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose," the letter read.When it comes to privacy issues in Canada, there are a few ways Canadians can take action, says Iain MacKinnon, a Toronto-based lawyer. One can argue "intentional infliction of mental stress" in which the conduct of the defendant has to be proven to be flagrant and outrageous; calculated to produce harm, and results in visible and provable illness, he said.There's also what's known as "intrusion upon seclusion" in which the defendant's conduct must be intentional or reckless and have invaded the plaintiff's private affairs "without lawful reason." Also, a "reasonable person would regard the invasion as highly offensive causing distress, humiliation or anguish," MacKinnon said.And there's public disclosure of private facts, when one publicizes an aspect of another's private life — without consent — that would be highly offensive to a reasonable person. The publication also would not be of legitimate concern to the public."And Meghan Markle walking her dog in a public space … would not fall under any of those," MacKinnon said.They may seek recourse under the B.C. Privacy Act which specifically says it's a violation for somebody to willfully and without a legal basis violate the privacy of someone else, and allows for someone to sue the alleged perpetrator.In making that determination, a judge is required to take into account the circumstances of the situation, the relationships between the parties and other people's rights and interests. There is an exemption, however, for journalistic publications and if the matter is of public interest. "Up until now, certainly when they've been part of the Royal Family and are highly public figures and are paid, their whole and entire lifestyle is paid for by public funds, then that's certainly one justification for arguing that what they do is a matter of public interest," MacKinnon said."As they may recede from public life and become more private citizens, that argument may be more difficult to make. But certainly today, this is headline news, them leaving England, leaving the Royal Family, moving to Canada. It's tough to say that this is not a matter of public interest."Most people won't consider it to be highly offensive that someone took a picture of Meghan in public park because there isn't a reasonable expectation of privacy, MacKinnon said."Now, if they're shooting with telephoto lenses into a house where Harry and Megan are staying and they're photographing them in their private lives inside a house, that might be a different story."Fraser says, under the act, an invasion of privacy can also include surveillance."It's really going to depend upon the exact circumstances of what's alleged. But it certainly sounds like a group of photographers, paparazzi following them around might fit into the category of surveillance," he said.Fraser said even if one is in a public place, there's still an expectation of privacy.Being in a public park, there's a significantly reduced expectation of privacy. But when it comes to a photographer hiding in a bush, a court might say it's arguable that one has an expectation of privacy if they are in a place, looking around, not seeing other observers and somebody has hidden themselves, Fraser said."There would also probably be an element of kind of additional intrusion based on the fact that the person has hidden themselves and is covertly trying to surveil somebody," Fraser said.The Charter of Rights and Freedoms doesn't give anybody a particular privacy interest among individuals — only against the state. It does, however, provide a right for freedom of expression, which would be the right that the photographers have, Fraser said."So any court considering these issues would have to balance those interests which includes the rights of journalists to collect information, to disseminate that information, against a particular privacy interest."Still, Fraser believes Harry and Meghan could find a "level of sympathy" in the courts "Given that, it seems that they're moving from the United Kingdom to Canada, least part time, in order to get away from this glare and get away from these invasions of privacy," he said. It's unlikely that the royals would see a big cash windfall in the event their legal claims were successful. Privacy damages are relatively low or modest in Canada, Fraser said. "But I would expect that an injunction so a court order requiring the paparazzi to stay away might be something that they would seek as well."And as MacKinnon noted, Harry and Meghan, through their lawyers, are probably attempting to set new ground rules."My guess is that they're trying to draw a new line in the sand here with both the Canadian media [and], more likely, the Fleet Street tabloids."

  • OPINION | Defeating Jason Kenney will require a progressive merger
    News
    CBC

    OPINION | Defeating Jason Kenney will require a progressive merger

    This column is an opinion from Max Fawcett, a freelance writer and the former editor of Alberta Oil magazine.Jason Kenney, it turns out, is not invincible. After two years of bending the political universe to his will, that universe started to fight back in 2019.His much ballyhooed "war room" keeps finding new and exciting ways to shoot itself in the foot, small business confidence is faltering, and the cuts to health and education spending (and yes, they are cuts) have yet to really bite.An October poll showed support for the UCP dropping from 56 per cent to 44 per cent, with 21 per cent of the people who voted for the UCP in April expressing dissatisfaction with its performance."If this persists and these voters feel as though they were misled, it impacts trust and makes them awfully difficult to win back," ThinkHQ Public Affairs president Marc Henry told the Edmonton Journal."They thought there'd be a light at the end of the tunnel, but all they're seeing is more tunnel."But if Mr. Kenney's progressive opponents are going to defeat him at the polls in the next election, they can't sit around and wait for his government to continue making mistakes. Instead, they'll have to do what Kenney did in the run-up to the last election: put aside their partisan differences and unite behind a single banner.A toxic brandThat will mean someone putting an end to the Alberta Liberal Party, whose brand is only slightly less toxic in Alberta right now than the Communist Party of Canada's.The party's current leader, David Khan, finished fourth in his own riding of Calgary-Mountainview in 2019 (one that used to be a reliable Liberal stronghold), while the party itself received just 18,546 votes provincewide, less than one per cent of the popular vote."I don't know how much lower they could go," says Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University. "Even in the 1980s, when they had zero seats, they didn't get one per cent of the vote."A diminished brandThe Alberta Party, meanwhile, doesn't seem to know what it stands for — or, right now, if anyone's willing to stand for it. And while the brand itself might have once had value, the fact that it's spent two elections trying to find itself has almost surely diminished that value in the minds of voters.With no leader, and no real excitement around finding someone to replace Stephen Mandel, it's fair to assume that 2019's performance could be its high-water mark."I actually feel bad for the Alberta Party," Bratt says, "because they made huge strides in 2019. They ran candidates in every riding, they increased their fundraising, they participated in the leaders debate and they took their popular vote from two or three per cent to nine per cent. But the absence of that one seat makes a world of difference."It's probably tempting to think that the banner progressives should be uniting behind is the orange one, since that's essentially what happened in both 2015 and 2019. But even so, the NDP wouldn't have been able to form government in 2015 without the split on the right between the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta and the Wildrose Party.Without that split in play, and with a four-year track record as a government that happens to coincide with a collapse in oil and gas prices, the NDP brand may not be in much better shape than the Liberal one.The fact that many Albertans blame the NDP for an economic downturn that was driven by huge changes in global oil and gas markets is neither fair nor rational, but nobody ever said politics was either of those things. After all, Donald Trump is president of the United States.A new allianceThat's why Alberta needs a new progressive alliance, one that can offer a home to everyone who doesn't support the current government's policies and personalities.And while a rebrand might seem to some New Democrats like an admission of defeat, it's often the shortest path to power.In addition to the UCP, there's the B.C. Liberal Party, which was effectively taken over by Social Credit members after their government was drubbed by the NDP in the 1991 provincial election. The B.C. Liberals would go on to govern for most of the 21st century before they were defeated in 2017 — and even then, they won the popular vote and the most seats.In Saskatchewan, meanwhile, the Progressive Conservative Party emerged from the ashes of the scandal-ridden Grant Devine era in 1997 as the Saskatchewan Party — and eventually formed government in 2007. The Alberta NDP was far more scandal-proof in office than either of those two parties, but it still faces the same branding challenge that Alberta Liberals have struggled with for decades. And like those Liberals, that's less a result of anything they've done than the behaviour of their federal cousins.For example, the NDP held its national convention in Edmonton in 2016, and used the opportunity to undercut the only provincial NDP government in the country at the time.In an interview with the CBC's Peter Mansbridge, then-leader Tom Mulcair said he'd support a policy to keep Canada's oil in the ground if members passed it — a statement that only confirmed the suspicions many Albertans still had about the provincial NDP's attitude toward the oil and gas industry.Jagmeet Singh, the leader who replaced Mulcair, has been even more antagonistic toward Alberta's energy sector, pledging repeatedly (and impotently) to block the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.Notley hugely popularIf the NDP brand and its association with federal leaders and policies is a bit of an albatross, though, its leader surely isn't.Rachel Notley remains a hugely popular politician in Alberta, one whose appeal and reach vastly exceeds that of her party.In the run-up to the last election, Notley consistently polled higher than the NDP itself — often by double-digits. And it's that popularity, particularly within the party, that makes political strategist Stephen Carter think she could be the one to convince them to take the kind of leap they'll almost certainly need in order to win the next election: a full break with the federal party and the birth of a new political vehicle in its place."I think the Alberta Democrats could be something that would be phenomenal," he says.Carter isn't convinced that there needs to be a formal merger between the various progressive parties in Alberta."The population won't split. If the population really wants to defeat Kenney, they will choose one horse and ride it to the finish line."But, he says, they'll be far more likely to saddle up with a party that doesn't have any pre-existing baggage. And ironically, he thinks part of that baggage is the NDP's conspicuous swing to the centre when it was in government."I think they were a very responsible government, in terms of what they actually did. But they didn't give anybody any real reason to love them. You're not going to get anywhere by relaxing the craft brewing laws. They needed to do something more significant — that actually impacted regular human beings."New voices neededMore importantly, he says, if the Alberta Democratic Party is to succeed, it would need to be willing to allow new voices at the decision-making tables: "You never grow a political movement without reaching outside."He remembers being approached to run the leadership campaign of Alison Redford and agreeing, provided a certain individual wasn't involved. That individual had the same condition for their own participation, but eventually the two met and realized they worked well together."If I'd been successful in my small-mindedness," Carter says, "I never would have had that power and strength that comes from working with someone who mildly disagrees with you — or in some cases even moderately disagrees with you, and pushes you to a new position that is better and stronger. I would argue that was the problem with the NDP, and that remains the problem with the NDP."Another problem is the temptation to believe that what happened in 2015 could happen again in 2023 — namely, a split of the conservative vote. But betting on a breakup of Jason Kenney's conservative coalition might be even more foolish than expecting him to lose outright, according to Duane Bratt."There are some early indications of splits within the UCP, but he's just such a force of nature, and a force of will, that he's got his hands over that," Bratt says.That means that if progressives want to win the next election, they'll have to put aside their misgivings and tribal loyalties and find a way to work together.That will require Alberta Liberals to finally let their beleaguered brand die. It will mean formalizing a divorce between Alberta's New Democrats and their federal cousins. And it will force the Alberta Party's members and donors to give up on their own new brand and endorse an even newer one.The alternative, of course, is a re-elected UCP government. Time will tell which option Alberta's progressives find more unpalatable. This column is an opinion. For more information about our commentary section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.

  • Jean Charest unloads on Quebec's anti-corruption unit as he opts out of Tory leadership race
    News
    CBC

    Jean Charest unloads on Quebec's anti-corruption unit as he opts out of Tory leadership race

    Former Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest has sought to undermine the credibility of an ongoing corruption investigation into his political career, slamming the provincial anti-corruption unit as he announced he won't be running for the federal Conservative leadership.In an interview Tuesday with Radio-Canada, Charest accused Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC) of conducting a "fishing expedition."He also cast doubt on the reliability of information gathered by UPAC investigators and defended a friend suspected of defrauding the government.It is the first time since leaving office in 2012 that Charest has directly addressed allegations that engineering and construction companies in Quebec were able to secure government contracts by donating to the Quebec Liberal Party.After Charest had stepped down, a public inquiry heard evidence that during his time as premier, the provincial Liberals benefited from millions in illegal donations.The anti-corruption unit, which Charest's government created in 2011, subsequently opened an investigation into Liberal fundraising practices. Media reports suggested Charest was a key figure in that investigation.In his comments Tuesday, Charest confirmed he'd been singled out by UPAC. He said investigators had questioned a wide circle of his contacts, including former political organizers from as far back as the early 1980s."What do you call it when, suddenly, you begin an investigation and you interrogate 300 people about someone's life? Is that not called a fishing expedition?" asked Charest.The investigation has been going on for six years, and no one has yet been charged. It was "common sense," he said, to ask for the investigation to end.Charest's demand was echoed by the party's current house leader, Marc Tanguay. "We're asking UPAC, really, to close this investigation one way or another," Tanguay said Wednesday. "It doesn't make sense that it's been six years."The government, though, scoffed at Tanguay's remarks. "It's very audacious for a Liberal MNA to make that request," said Andrée Laforest, the interim public security minister. "We're going to let the investigation follow its course."MNAs for Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois made similar comments. "Me, I'll believe UPAC," said Manon Massé, parliamentary leader of QS.On Wednesday afternoon, UPAC issued a statement saying it was important that the anti-corruption unit "be able to make its operational decisions with complete independence."The head of UPAC, Frédérick Gaudreau, said in the statement that he understood the "impatience" for answers, and promised to inform the public when the investigation was completed.Tanguay tweeted later to say he respected UPAC's independence.  'I don't believe one word' about Bibeau: CharestThough Tuesday's interview with Radio-Canada began with Charest's announcement about the Conservative leadership, the questions focused on the UPAC investigation and the allegations of wrongdoing that hounded his goverment. Charest said his government wasn't aware that firms were reimbursing employees to get around political fundraising laws in Quebec that prohibit companies from making donations.When his government learned about the reimbursement scheme, which benefited other provincial parties as well, Charest said he immediately tightened the Quebec Liberal Party's fundraising rules.Many of these allegations resurfaced last week when Marc Bibeau — a former Liberal fundraiser and close friend of Charest's — lost a bid to block the publication of UPAC affidavits. The affidavits were filed in support of search warrant applications — part of UPAC's investigation into Bibeau. They contained summaries of police interviews with several witnesses, many of whom were high-ranking executives at engineering companies who allegedly said they felt pressured by Bibeau to illegally donate to the Liberals. In one summary, a witness said Bibeau went around with a business card embossed with a Quebec government logo, even though he had no position within the government."I don't believe it. I don't believe one word," Charest of the allegations against Bibeau.He said that information in UPAC affidavits had been wrong in the past. He also raised the various governance problems that have checkered the anti-corruption unit's reputation in recent years."Do I need to remind you that UPAC is currently under investigation?" Charest said, referring to its bungled arrest of a sitting MNA in 2017.No role in the decision not to run for leadershipThough the information contained in the affidavits published last week wasn't new — much of it was initially heard during the public inquiry into corruption known as the Charbonneau commission — it reignited debate in Quebec about Charest's ethics.Several columnists questioned why he would want to re-enter the political fray given the questions raised by the open UPAC investigation. "What could be going on in Jean Charest's head?" began one recent column in the Journal de Montréal."Think about it carefully," counselled a columnist at La Presse.In Tuesday's interview, Charest said the publication of the documents last week played no part in his decision not to run for the Conservative leadership."All this was already in the public domain," the former premier said. "I would never have evoked the possibility of becoming a candidate if I felt for one instant that something like this would lead to criminal charges or would have hindered me."Charest said he opted not to run because, among other things, he felt the party had changed too much since he led the Progressive Conservatives, from 1993 to 1998.

  • Awake? Senators struggle to stay focused on impeachment
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Awake? Senators struggle to stay focused on impeachment

    WASHINGTON — Adam Schiff was still speaking — about witnesses, documents, future presidents and the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He'd said it all before, but five hours into the Senate trial, Schiff, the lead prosecutor, was saying it again.Suddenly, from the Republican side, Sen. James Risch of Idaho raised his left hand so Schiff could see it and pointed, repeatedly, to his wristwatch. Time's up, Risch signalled. He was right: It was time to vote, and — perhaps as important — it would soon be time for dinner. Schiff yielded, and the senators rose to vote and then quietly left the chamber."The subject matter is something we’ve all heard,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told reporters.The understatement helps explain what seemed to be a widespread struggle with attention late Tuesday and early Wednesday as arguments in the abuse and obstruction trial stretched past midnight. It's a challenge anyone who's served on a jury might understand, but senators try not to complain, given the enormous political stakes of the trial during the 2020 election year.About a third of the senators are up for reelection. The more senior members are on camera during the proceedings. Anyone falling asleep — and a few senators looked like they might have Tuesday and Wednesday — during only the third impeachment trial in history would have some explaining to do.The urge to nod off stems in part from the familiarity of the arguments. They have all heard the story of Trump's pressure on Ukraine. Only a handful claim to have not made up their minds on whether Trump should be removed from office. And the outcome — the impeached president's acquittal — seems clear. Still, the trial is expected to cover tedious, familiar territory six days a week until it is resolved.One piece of good news for the attention-challenged: The Senate voted Tuesday to trade 12-hour days for 8-hour days when opening arguments begin. And both sides are using audiovisual aides to keep people awake. Lawyer Jay Sekulow did a bit of pointing and raising his voice at one point late in the proceedings, which seemed to perk people up.But inside the crowded, tradition-bound chamber, senators have little to do besides take notes and listen. Phones and coffee are banned. So are talking and passing notes to each other. There's no pacing around the chamber. Snacks are traditionally frowned upon, though Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., could be seen popping something into his mouth and chewing as he wrote on a notepad.Senators in both parties paid close attention and took notes, highlighted papers and listened intently — at least at first.One of the most prolific note-takers throughout the proceedings was Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist in a tough reelection fight this year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of four Democratic presidential candidates forced back to the Senate ahead of the Iowa caucuses, held both a blue pen and yellow pencil in her right hand and alternated which she used to take notes.Others appeared to struggle to maintain attention as the hours wore on. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential hopeful who has openly complained about having to be in Washington, yawned and at one point tipped his head back on his chair.Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, another Democratic presidential candidate, appeared to be subtly chewing something at length, possibly gum, as Schiff spoke.It's worth noting that he did so largely extemporaneously virtually all day, referring sporadically to a page or two of scribbled points laid on the podium at the centre aisle. The repetition on calling witnesses and documents, he said, was purposeful: Getting to what Democrats consider a “fair trial” is hard. But the statement may have applied to the tedium, as well.“It's not our job to make it easier for you,” Schiff said.A few hours in, the visitors' galleries were less than half full. A staff area of the Senate floor had extra chairs but few people sitting there. Senators periodically gazed up into the galleries, a rare occurrence.As the debate stretched past 1 a.m., senators became looser with the rules. Several senators stood at their desks, walked around the back of the chamber or chatted quietly among themselves as Democrats continued to offer amendments. Some members sat with their eyes closed.Then something happened that jolted everyone awake: White House Counsel Pat Cippolone and Judiciary Committee Chairman and prosecutor Jerrold Nadler clashed openly on the floor in a manner that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to set some boundaries.“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president's counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world's greatest deliberative body," he said. No matter the hour, he suggested, “Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”Through the final vote, senators started pacing around. Several leaned against back walls. At one point, Sanders was sitting in the staff area. Klobuchar and Warren stood together and chatted through the whole tally.Sen. Martin Heinrich had disappeared for a time. After about 10 minutes, he appeared to slow claps, laughing and “woo hoos.” He voted and at 1:50 a.m., Roberts adjorned.___Associated Press Writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram contributed to this report.___Follow Kellman on Twitter at http://www.Twitter.com/APLaurieKellmanLaurie Kellman, The Associated Press

  • City's hands tied by LRT maintenance contract
    News
    CBC

    City's hands tied by LRT maintenance contract

    Four months into a 30-year contract with Rideau Transit Maintenance to keep the Confederation Line running smoothly, some city officials say the relationship is already faltering.One outspoken transit commissioner is even calling for the city to break the $1 billion long-term deal, and bring the maintenance of the trains in-house."Because clearly, holding back the money is not enough incentive for them to do their job," said Sarah Wright-Gilbert, one of the commission's four appointed citizen members.Since the Confederation Line launched in mid-September, the city hasn't paid Rideau Transit a cent. Its monthly payments are supposed to be $4.5 to $5 million, so the group is currently out up to $20 million.Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) is an arm of Rideau Transit Group (RTG), the partnership between ACS Infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin and Ellis Don that built Ottawa's $2.1-billion Confederation Line.RTM is in charge of maintaining the entire LRT system, including the Alstom Citadis Spirit light rail vehicles. RTM actually subcontracts the maintenance of the trains themselves to France-based Alstom, which did not respond to questions Tuesday. Not yet the 'last straw'In the last week alone, one train somehow pulled down 80 metres of overhead electrical cable, and other trains had issues with their wheels, causing them to skid and smoke. Switch issues over the weekend caused hours of delay.When RTG handed over control of the LRT to the city last August, the system was supposed to come with 17 double-car, fully tested and commissioned trains. It's now unclear whether all 17 ever worked.These last few days, so many trains have had issues that, at times, only eight or nine have been available to carry passengers.Transit chair Coun. Allan Hubley pinned the recent problems on RTM not meeting the city's expectations for maintaining trains and dealing with winter-related issues.Hubley and his colleagues will be looking for answers from Rideau Transit CEO Peter Lauch, who is set to appear at an emergency transit commission called for Thursday afternoon.But unlike Wright-Gilbert, Hubley doesn't believe the LRT's issues have become so dire that the city should go through the complicated legal process of breaking from RTM."That's bad news if we have to go that route. To me, that's the last straw [when] we're absolutely convinced they don't have the expertise to do what they're supposed to do."Mayor Jim Watson agreed that it is too early to be talking about the possibility of pulling out of the maintenance contract. "I think most members of the public want us to deal with getting the damn trains fixed, first and foremost, and then deal with repercussions with the consortium," said Watson, adding he has had no discussions about possible litigation.City blaming Rideau TransitIn recent days, the city has made a point of emphasizing how it's RTG that is failing commuters, and not the city.It appears OC Transpo boss John Manconi is less willing to speak for RTG — at the news conference last Thursday to address the collapsed 80 metres of electrical cable, Manconi stood at the back, behind reporters. At the next day's news conference, Manconi sat at the table with other officials, but said little.Instead, it appears that the city is insisting that Rideau Transit's Lauch, who has rarely spoken to the media over the years of this project, be on hand to answer questions.While city officials are at pains to focus the blame for the problems on RTM, it is difficult to see what the city can do at this point to improve the system other than holding back maintenance payments — a strategy that doesn't seem to be fixing the trains any faster.As Hubley said: "It's big money. Wouldn't you love to be making $5 million to do a job? Get to work and do the job." Watson is still confident that withholding payments is effective leverage because it hits RTM "in the pocketbook and also hurts their credibility and reputation both nationally and worldwide."But my concern and my preoccupation and that of our staff has been to get these problems resolved find the root causes of some of the problems that continue to happen."

  • Snags, successes in Ottawa's efforts to recruit Indigenous public servants: docs
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Snags, successes in Ottawa's efforts to recruit Indigenous public servants: docs

    OTTAWA — The federal government invited a group of Indigenous elders to Ottawa last spring to seek their guidance on how to address barriers faced by Indigenous federal employees, but the well-intentioned gathering hit an unexpected snag.The elders were told they could not perform a smudging ceremony, a tradition to many First Nations and other Indigenous cultures that involves burning plants, such as sage and sweetgrass, considered to be sacred medicines.According to a new elder protocol guide developed by Employment and Social Development Canada, federal building regulations are such that advance notice for smudging ceremonies is required.It is just one example that highlights some of the challenges Ottawa faces as it tries to become a better employer to First Nations, Metis and Inuit working as federal public servants in departments and agencies across Canada.The Canadian Press has obtained several documents through the Access to Information Act that show the federal government has been making efforts to attract, retain and promote more Indigenous civil servants.The documents, which date from May to September, 2019, show bureaucratic red tape can often get in the way.This has forced some departments to come up with creative new approaches.The new elder protocol guide is an example. Indigenous elders are being increasingly invited to participate in government activities and events, so the department recognized the need to educate its employees in the proper ways to engage with elders in a culturally sensitive way.The guide explains the role of elders in Indigenous communities and lays out the appropriate ways to treat and interact with them. But it also details some careful manoeuvring through federal rules that become necessary in dealings with such things as offerings usually extended to elders. Elders are traditionally presented with a small gift and a "financial gesture of gratitude" to thank them for sharing their knowledge.The usual Treasury Board guidelines would mean getting them to sign a service contract in order to receive the gift.But elders aren't service providers or businesses, so asking them to do so "would be highly inappropriate," the protocol guide notes.So, a workaround was developed.Employment and Social Development Canada, which is the department that produced the internal documents, does not have the authority to offer gifts. But it does have wiggle room in its hospitality policy to offer small tokens of appreciation worth $50 or less. That's how it now covers the costs of small gifts like tobacco, tea or jam.When it comes to the financial stipend, which typically ranges from $250 to $550, a step-by-step process with pictures is now included in the protocol guide explaining how to properly account for this in federal paperwork as "other costs."These issues are just a small peek behind the curtain of a massive undertaking by the federal government to make its departments and workplaces more inclusive and culturally sensitive to the needs of Indigenous employees.These efforts are in response to a 2017 report that found Indigenous civil servants face numerous barriers within their workplaces, including discrimination and harassment and limited training or opportunities for advancement. The report also revealed managers and workplaces were insensitive and ill-informed about Indigenous experiences, cultural traditions, histories and traditional languages.A scorecard developed to measure results across departments shows good progress, according to a briefing note prepared for the deputy minister.Many challenges remain, notably when it comes to the federal government's French language requirements, which were "identified as a major barrier to the recruitment and advancement of Indigenous employees." This is a particular barrier when it comes to Indigenous talent being promoted to senior ranks, the documents say.As for progress, government departments and agencies were applauded for their recruitment efforts and what they have done to address discrimination and racism in the workplace.A total of 437 Indigenous employees, excluding students, were recruited as of May 2019, according to the documents, and 57 government organizations said they had retained all their recruits.Indigenous mentors, ambassadors and advisers have also been established in several departments. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada became the first government department to hire a full-time elder on staff.The briefing note also noted that meeting longer-term targets for reforms is proving to be more challenging."Organizations continue to report higher levels of harassment and discrimination for their Indigenous workforce, and more emphasis needs to be placed on developing cultural competencies," the document notes.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.Follow @ReporterTeresa on Twitter.Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

  • St. John's airport opens, relieves stranded passengers
    News
    CBC

    St. John's airport opens, relieves stranded passengers

    After five days without commercial flights flying in or out of the St. John's airport, travellers are happy to finally be able to take off and touch down.The City of St. John's has agreed to allow the St. John's International Airport to resume operations as of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.The announcement is somewhat bittersweet for Beverly Steele whose sister who lives in St. John's missed a surgery that could only be done in Halifax. The 12 hour surgery would be critical in removing some of the cancer in her abdomen."The sooner she gets the surgery the better," said Steele, who is concerned about the cancer getting worse as she waits. It's good to be back at work and seeing people's smiling faces. \- Patrick HanlonSteele said the surgery was booked for Wednesday but the hospital needed her sister there by Tuesday, which didn't happen due to so many cancellations. "There is nobody to blame, it is just the luck has not been in our corner as of right now," she saidSteele said it has calmed her family's nerves to secure another appointment for surgery and to see those flights back up and running."I am relieved, yes, because it's not just my sister in this situation, there are a lot of people that have to leave for many other reasons," Steele said."We just really need the airport, don't we."Krista Mulrooney, who lives in Edmonton, was among the first passengers to land Wednesday morning.Her father passed away Sunday."We're home for his funeral," she said. "I've been trying to get home for my mom and my family."Heading homeSome of those crowding around the departures board Wednesday had been trying to leave the island for days.Dean Blotto Gray, a photographer for snowboarding company Burton on his way to Japan, wasn't frustrated about being stranded.His crew had "never seen anything like this," he said. "Being in a hurricane made out of snow --it was quite thrilling. And it made our trip actually better because we stayed a little bit longer hung out with the community more and did some more snowboarding."Sherry Stinson nearly made it out ahead of the storm Friday, but ended up stuck at a hotel. She said staff and guests all came together in — even grabbing shovels to help hotel workers clear out cars."The people that I've met [are] really going to be the shining part of the entire situation," she said.Stinson's friend Karen Gray said, despite the exhaustion and intermittent feelings of isolation, she found the entire experience fantastic."We all kind of bonded together, hung out, played cards, drank some beer," Gray said."I don't think I'd want to be stuck anywhere else."Additional flights Peter Avery, CEO of the St. John's Airport Authority, told CBC Radio that the airport is prepared to open Wednesday morning and get back to business as usual."We're in pretty good shape right now. All of our main facilities, and our airfields, parking lots and roadways are cleared. So, we're ready for the go-ahead tomorrow morning," Avery said.Avery said St. John's International Airport is expecting at least 2,000 passengers inbound on Wednesday, with the same amount looking to fly out. Air Canada said in a tweet that the company plans on adding capacity to and from the St. John's Airport once it re-opens to get passengers to where they need to be as quickly as possible. Taxis back on the road Taxis were allowed to resume full operation Tuesday evening to not only get people to and from the airport but to also get people to grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and doctors offices."It's good to be back at work and seeing people's smiling faces and being part of the community," said Patrick Hanlon, owner and operator of Independent Taxi NL.Hanlon who was out helping people get their groceries Tuesday said the road conditions were "rather rough" but is hoping the conditions will improve for Wednesday. "All day [Tuesday] everybody was very courteous, pedestrians were also understanding of the vehicles … and vehicles were yielding to pedestrians," he said.While the city has kept taxis off the roads to help with snowclearing, Hanlon said that means time he didn't get paid. "[It's] difficult, I am out of work just like many people.""Over the last number of days I have received a good number of calls looking for service and I have been unable to service my customers … so it provides me a little more relief now."The city is asking residents to try to carpool or take a taxi to reduce traffic on the roads if possible.Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • News
    The Canadian Press

    5th body found on Tijuana lot; suspect remains in custody

    TIJUANA, Mexico — A fifth body has been found on a property in this border city, and Mexican officials said Tuesday that they are beginning to suspect they may have a serial killer in custody.Baja California state prosecutor Hiram Sánchez said the suspect, who is the son-in-law of the first couple found buried on the property last week, may have lured victims with offers of cars for sale. The suspect's name has not been released.Sánchez said the suspect will face murder charges in the deaths of his in-laws. But he added that investigators are looking into several other reported disappearances in which the missing people were last ween near the property on the city's south side.A fifth body was found found there Monday, a male who had not yet been identified, officials said.Four bodies were uncovered at the property last week. Authorities said they initially found the bodies of the suspect's in-laws, dual U.S.-Mexican citizens. Then late Saturday, officials announced two more bodies in an advanced state of decomposition were discovered.The suspect was deported from the U.S. in 2012 and had been living at a property in Tijuana owned by his in-laws, officials have said.Maria Teresa López, 65, and her husband, Jesús Rubén López, 70, entered Mexico on Jan. 10 to retrieve the equivalent of $6,400 in rent for apartments they owned in the city that their son-in-law had supposedly collected on their behalf.A daughter reported the couple from Garden Grove, California, missing the next day.Authorities suspect the man killed his in-laws in a dispute over money. They say he confessed to burying them on their property where he lived.The other victims have not been identified.Investigators are focusing on reports of people who disappeared after inquiring about cars for sale. In one case, it was a man, and in another instance a couple disappeared, Sánchez said it was too early to know if they were the other bodies found on the property.The Associated Press

  • News
    CBC

    She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes

    Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. Author Cherie Dimaline. Olympian Waneek Horn-Miller. Lawyer Pam Palmater. Surgeon Donna May Kimmaliardjuk.These are some of the women a national awareness campaign wants people to know and recognize for being strong, resilient, inspiring, wise, nurturing and trailblazing First Nations, Inuit, and Métis women across Canada.The campaign is called She is Indigenous.Funded by the Province of Ontario, the campaign is led by Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, the national organization representing Métis women, and supported by a number of provincial and national Indigenous organizations."We really want to re-write that narrative that Indigenous women are vulnerable and at-risk individuals. Instead, we see Indigenous women as profoundly kind, ambitious, and inspirational," said Tamsin Fitzgerald, senior policy analyst at Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.Close to 100 women have been featured since the campaign launched in June 2019 online with the goal of reducing violence against Indigenous women and girls.It launched the same month as the release of the final report of the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak issued its own report in the fall.With She is Indigenous, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak wanted to work toward the same goal of reducing violence against Indigenous women and girls but from a different approach. Fitzgerald said the campaign challenges negative stereotypes, educates Canadians about First Nations, Inuit, and Métis issues, and supports Indigenous women by honouring their unique strengths and accomplishments."The main goal is to support everyday Indigenous women and highlight their contributions," she said.One of those women is Celeste Beauchamp.The 20-year-old Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) from Kahnawake works as a youth reconciliation initiative co-ordinator at Canadian Roots Exchange in Ottawa.She said she likes that the campaign focuses on the inherent strengths of Indigenous women."We're empowered in just being women," said Beauchamp. "We get really caught up in our resilience, constantly fighting for our community, constantly fighting for our land and our languages, that we forgot that we're whole in ourselves. We have to take care of ourselves and honour our own power."Tenille Campbell, the Dene/Métis poet of IndianLovePoems and photographer behind Sweetmoon Photography, is another woman profiled in the campaign. "I really like the idea of visually taking up space," she said.Every other day, She is Indigenous posts a profile of an Indigenous woman on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The plan is to continue indefinitely, and encourage others to participate by nominating themselves or an Indigenous woman in their life."So often, one of the main narratives about us is our struggle, which is important, but there's also joy, strength, intelligence, and kinship. There's so many other aspects of being an Indigenous woman other than just surviving," said Campbell."I like the idea that it was positive-based — highlighting our strengths and not what we overcome to become who we are but celebrating who we are."

  • Facebook spurred central banks to study digital currencies: former Japan central banker
    News
    Reuters

    Facebook spurred central banks to study digital currencies: former Japan central banker

    The challenge posed by Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency likely prodded major central banks to set up a new group to study the potential for issuing their own digital currencies, a former Bank of Japan executive said on Wednesday. The central banks of Britain, the euro zone, Japan, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland on Tuesday announced a plan to share experiences to look at the case for issuing digital currencies, amid a growing debate over the future of money. Hiromi Yamaoka, former head of the BOJ's division overseeing payment and settlement systems, said the decision was a sign of how Libra has triggered a global competition among central banks to make their currencies more appealing.

  • Key things to watch for in the coronavirus outbreak
    News
    CBC

    Key things to watch for in the coronavirus outbreak

    As the China coronavirus outbreak continues, key questions remain about the nature of the virus and how quickly and easily it can spread between people. Here's a look at some of the potentially serious turns the outbreak could take.Sustained human-to-human transmissionHuman-to-human transmission is the spread of an illness from an infected patient to a non-infected person.There are two types of this transmission: limited and sustained.Limited human-to-human transmission infection occurs when there is close contact between those who have the virus and those who don't, particularly with family members, but is usually contained to a small number of people before running its course.  Sustained transmission is characterized by the World Health Organization as an illness that can transmit easily from one person to others in the population."It is now clear from the latest information that there is at least some human-to-human transmission. Infections among health-care workers strengthen the evidence for this," the WHO in China said in a statement Monday. "In addition, information about newly reported infections suggests there may now be sustained human-to-human transmission. However, we still need more analysis of the epidemiological data to understand the full extent of human-to-human transmission."WHO officials will convene an emergency committee on Wednesday in Geneva to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and to discuss what recommendations should be made to manage it."The key issues here are what is the extent of human-to-human transmission and how easy is human-to-human transmission?" said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital. "That's going to be a factor into how widespread this ultimately gets."  Bogoch said another important question is the proportion of people who got infected and became severely ill compared to those who had only mild symptoms. "We've heard about some severe cases, and we've heard about the deaths from this infection," he said."But it would be nice to know a little bit more about what proportion of people become severely ill, what proportion of people require hospitalization, and what proportion of people have few to no symptoms."Mutation of the virusHealth officials will also be watching closely to see if the virus changes as the outbreak continues, said Dr. Kamran Khan, an infectious disease physician and scientist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. "Viruses evolve and mutate, and they may start to take on new attributes and characteristics that either make them more easily transmissible or make them more deadly," he said. "The reality is that the longer that it's out there, the more it will evolve." Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, said if the coronavirus mutates into something more contagious, that would be a "significant concern" similar to the way in which SARS evolved.McGeer said the initial clusters of patients infected with SARS in early 2003 were associated with open-air markets in China, much like in the current coronavirus outbreak, with limited transmission from person to person. "Then over the next couple of months, the virus evolved into a virus that was more transmissible person to person, but more transmissible person to person when people were seriously ill," she said. "If that process is repeating itself, and the virus is changing, then we may be moving from one problem to a completely different problem. So far that's not what it's looked like, but I don't think you can be sure about it."McGeer added there haven't been many reports of transmission to health-care workers, aside from the reported 15 cases of medical staff in Wuhan, which she said concerns her about the potential for the virus to change. "They must have followed up with health-care workers after the initial cases in December, they didn't see transmission and now they've found transmission," she said. "It does raise the concern that this is a virus that is changing and if it's a virus that's changing then that's a whole new set of issues. There's nothing we can do except wait to know what's going to happen."Possibility of a 'super-spreader'Another concern is the possibility of a "super-spreader," a highly infectious patient who can spread the illness to many people at a disproportionate rate to other carriers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said super-spreader events were "pivotal" in the spread of SARS worldwide in 2003.They defined super-spreading as transmission to at least eight people. One super-spreading event was identified early in the epidemic in Beijing, where a patient with an onset of SARS two months after hospital admission was the source of transmission to 76 patients, including 12 health-care workers and several hospital visitors. Prof. Gabriel M. Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said Tuesday the "critical issue" in controlling a coronavirus epidemic is to make sure that super-spreading events are controlled quickly. "It is absolutely critical that public health authorities recognize a super-spreading event in the very earliest stages," he said during a media availability. "Before it goes absolutely explosive." Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of WHO's emerging diseases unit, said the possibility of a super-spreader is top of mind for health officials worldwide. "There is also the possibility of super-spreading events. The global community is very familiar [with] what has happened with SARS in the past and this is something that is on our radar," she said during a press conference Tuesday."That is possible, and what we need to prepare ourselves for."Khan, who is also the founder and CEO of the company BlueDot that uses data to study how infectious diseases spread around the world, said outbreaks are like fires, and infected individuals are like embers. "They may land in one location where they happen to just trigger a big outbreak, and it may have to do with a super-spreading event," he said. "A super-spreading event does not mean that it is limited to the epicentre in Wuhan; it could catalyze multiple new epicentres."

  • Millidgeville apartment plan fails to get green light from Saint John PAC
    News
    CBC

    Millidgeville apartment plan fails to get green light from Saint John PAC

    Saint John's Planning Advisory Committee surprised the people backing a Millidgeville apartment project by recommending against the proposal.The plan, by developer Charles Bird, would see two, four-storey buildings placed on a former church property on Millidge Avenue.It is being recommended by city planning staff who say the location is in an "intensification" area dedicated to greater density.But opponents crowded the two small rooms being used for the committee hearings Tuesday evening.The PAC also received 37 letters about the project, the vast majority opposed.Many raise concerns about the density and height of the project, which would be placed on a 1.9 acre lot.       Neighbour Hazel Kerr described the profile the buildings would create as "a blot on the horizon," when compared to the single family homes surrounding it. "It's great that the city needs apartments, but there's a right place and a wrong place," said another opponent, Yuriy Klitinskiy.Gary Sullivan, Saint John Council's representative on the PAC, is also a Millidgeville resident.He made the motion to recommend against the 88 unit development. "I've had a really hard time with this," said Sullivan. "I know it will be a quality project, I just don't think it's the right thing for that area."The amount of opposition caught the developers completely off guard."We didn't expect 37 people to show up against this .... We had knocked on all the doors, we thought we understood how the community felt," said engineer Andrew Toole, who was representing the proponent on the application.Toole said he would reach out to some of the neighbours to address their concerns before the proposal goes to a city council vote on Feb. 10.A second apartment project, planned for the Gothic Arches site on the city's Central Peninsula got a unanimous recommendation for approval from the PAC.A series of supporters spoke in favour of the proposal, which would see a seven-storey building with 83 high end units constructed on the Wentworth Street property.

  • CDC confirms first U.S. case in Washington State
    Global News

    CDC confirms first U.S. case in Washington State

    After infecting over 400 people worldwide, and killing 9, Coronavirus arrives to North America. A Washington state man is placed into quarantine. Sarah MacDonald explains.

  • Some Kenyans say Chinese-built railway leaves them in the dust
    News
    Reuters

    Some Kenyans say Chinese-built railway leaves them in the dust

    The soporific buzz of bees fills the abandoned train station at Kiu, a two-hour drive from Kenya's capital Nairobi. A new Chinese-built rail track lies about 500 meters away from the old colonial-era railway station, which closed down in 2012. Residents of this eastern Kenya town serving 6,000 people, feel bereft without their station and the old railway line, which they depended on to get to work, or the nearest hospitals.

  • Auschwitz survivor who was just 2 at liberation nurses scars
    News
    The Canadian Press

    Auschwitz survivor who was just 2 at liberation nurses scars

    MUNICH — Only 2 years old and so ill she had to stay on for weeks after liberation, Eva Umlauf was one of the youngest prisoners to be freed from Auschwitz.Although she has no conscious memories stretching so far back, her early childhood in the Nazi death camp was to cast a dark shadow over her entire life.“Auschwitz is deeply burned inside my body and soul,” Umlauf said on a January day almost 75 years after Auschwitz was freed by the Soviet Red Army. A petite woman with a pageboy haircut and eyes as blue as the camp tattoo on her arm, the 77-year-old doctor reminisced about her post-war childhood.“There was an emptiness growing up after Auschwitz, so many of our family members were gone," she said."It was just my mom, my sister and me who survived," Umlauf added in a calm, measured voice, sitting in her elegant apartment on the outskirts of Munich. “We saw my father for the last time at the ramp at Auschwitz when we were taken off the train.”It's a miracle that Umlauf survived the death camp i n German-occupied Poland. More than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, were murdered there by the Nazis and their henchmen. In all, about 6 million European Jews died during the Holocaust.When families from across Europe reached Auschwitz in cramped windowless cattle trains, the Nazis selected those whom they could still use as forced labourers. The others, old people, many women and especially children and babies, were gassed to death soon after arrival.But the gassing stopped two or three days before little Eva, her pregnant mother and father arrived in November 1944 f rom the labour camp Novaky in Slovakia. Germany was losing World War II and the Red Army was drawing ever closer to the camp.“Our transport was the first one that didn't go straight to the gas,” Umlauf said.She was still tattooed on arrival — and promptly fainted. The blue number on the inside of her lower left arm remains visible today: A-26959.The trained pediatrician and psychotherapist still works in her own practice a few times per week. While many other remaining Auschwitz survivors are frail and ailing, Umlauf is energetic and active even though she has also suffered several severe illnesses — likely effects of her months in Auschwitz.When Auschwitz was liberated on Jan. 27, 1945, Umlauf was very sick. A fellow prisoner and pediatrician who looked after her at the hospital ward, told Umlauf's mother Agnes Hecht: “Forget your child, she won't survive.”But Hecht, who had lost her entire family in the Holocaust, was unwilling to give up on her daughter. She stayed on at Auschwitz for several weeks after liberation because Eva was too weak to even walk. She also gave birth to Eva's younger sister Leonore there, and finally, one summer day in 1945 when Eva was a bit healthier, she took the two little girls back to her home in Trencin, western Slovakia.“We lived a seemingly normal life,” Umlauf remembered as she looked through old black-and-white family photos that are the only tangible reminders of those missing.“My mom barely talked about the Holocaust and I never asked questions,” Umlauf said.Nevertheless, the loss was unmistakable. When other children went to visit their grandparents during summer vacations, Eva and her sister stayed at home with their mother — they didn't have any grandparents.When a young Christian mother in Trencin died in childbirth, Umlauf's mother stood on the curb watching the funeral procession and muttered, “They should also know what it's like when you lose somebody, I'm glad they also get to experience what that's like.”And once the mother told her daughters, “I'd give an entire closet if only one of my relatives would come back.” Agnes Hecht had been born into an affluent Jewish-Slovakian family, but its fortune was lost in the war and she was very poor. For her, a closet was her most precious possession.Despite growing up in poverty and often falling ill, Umlauf did well at school and was able to study medicine at university in Bratislava. In 1967, she moved to Germany to join her husband, a Polish Holocaust survivor who had settled in Munich.At that time, the memories of Auschwitz were mostly subdued by daily routine — building a home, raising her children and working in the hospital. But off and on the horror would force its way to the surface. When Umlauf was pregnant with her third child, she had nightmares of babies being thrown into fire alive and gas chambers full of dead babies. Still, it was only after her three boys had grown up and she had semi-retired that she finally turned her full attention to the silenced past.Umlauf travelled to archives across Europe and Israel to seek glimpses of the fates of the family members she was never able to meet. In the end, she wrote her autobiography, which includes stories about relatives who perished in the Shoah. It was published in 2016 in Germany under the title, “The number on your lower arm is as blue as your eyes" — a line from a poem a fellow survivor and friend wrote about her."There are a lot of dead I have to live with,” she said. “It made me fall terribly ill when I was writing.”However, the project also brought closure.“The book was healing, not just for me but for my entire family,” she said.As Holocaust survivors from around the world prepare to travel back to Auschwitz for Monday's commemorations of the camp's liberation, Umlauf has decided to also return for one last visit, together with her three adult sons.“You can feel the emptiness there," she said. "You feel the dead. You feel the burned earth. You feel that something atrocious has happened there.”___See all of the AP’s coverage of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at https://apnews.com/AuschwitzKirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press

  • News
    The Canadian Press

    George Canyon, Amanda Brugel join panel for CBC book battle

    TORONTO — Country music singer George Canyon and "The Handmaid's Tale" actress Amanda Brugel are among the celebrity panellists booked for CBC's annual Canada Reads contest.Canyon will defend "From The Ashes" by Jesse Thistle while Brugel will champion "We Have Always Been Here" by Samra Habib.Meanwhile, NBA TV host Akil Augustine is set to tout Cory Doctorow's "Radicalized," and "Letterkenny" actress Kaniehtiio Horn will champion Eden Robinson's "Son of a Trickster." YouTube creator and LGBTQ2+ advocate Alayna Fender will back "Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club" by Megan Gail Coles.The five panellists will debate which tome most speaks to the theme: "One Book to Bring Canada Into Focus."The hour-long debates take place in front of live audiences over four days from March 16 to 19. They will also be broadcast on CBC across all platforms and live-streamed at cbcbooks.ca.Free tickets are available Wednesday at cbc.ca/canadareads.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • How P.E.I. could match Norway in electric vehicle sales
    News
    CBC

    How P.E.I. could match Norway in electric vehicle sales

    More than 40 per cent of new vehicles sold in Norway are powered by electricity, not gas, and the country's deputy environment minister believes P.E.I. could hit that same target.Sveinung Rotevatn said the country has done it simply by making electric vehicles a good deal."The most important incentive would be that the vehicle would be exempt from all taxes," said Rotevatn."In Norway we tax regular cars quite heavily and have been for many years. So if you want to buy a great vehicle at a cheap price, the electric vehicle would be your option."The incentives don't stop when you've purchased your car. Norway provides special commuter lanes and free parking, and exemptions from road and ferry tolls.Rotevatn said it was important for Norway to look at vehicles if it was going to reduce its carbon footprint. While other countries have been able to cut back on a carbon-fueled power grid, Norway was already running on abundant hydroelectricity.It is a situation similar to P.E.I.'s, where transportation is the source of 48 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. Norway also faced similar climate and geographic challenges."Norway with its cold winter climate, vast distances, sparse populations, is probably, in theory, the worst country in the world to try to launch an electric mobility revolution," said Rotevatn."If you can do it here you can do it anywhere. And that means you can also obviously do it in P.E.I. and then in Canada."There are two basic options for encouraging electric vehicle purchase, he said. Make the vehicles cheaper, or make gas more expensive. Norway opted for cheaper vehicles, he said, because more expensive gas can have a disproportionate effect on lower-income people, who may not be able to afford to buy a new vehicle.Idealism not enoughRotevatn believes one way or another, running an electric vehicle needs to be the cheaper option for people."The environmentally-best option also needs to be the cheapest option for people," he said."I don't think there is enough idealism in the world that people are going to be willingly spending more on a car than they have to to save the environment."Rotevatn said the only thing keeping electric vehicle sales from being even higher in Norway is a lack of models that are appropriate for large families or work purposes. With new models coming from manufacturers, he expects electric vehicles sales will continue to increase.More P.E.I. news

  • News
    The Canadian Press

    Elementary teachers' rotating strikes to enter a second week

    TORONTO — Ontario's public elementary teachers will be carrying their rotating strikes into a second week.A strike on Monday by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will hit the Simcoe, Waterloo, Keewatin-Patricia and Penetanguishene Protestant Separate school boards.On Wednesday, elementary teachers were on strike in the Thames Valley, Rainbow and Rainy River school boards.Union president Sam Hammond said government negotiators haven't responded to ETFO's proposals on supports for students with special needs or addressing violence in schools."Ask any ETFO educator and they will tell you that lack of supports for children with special needs, large class sizes and the violent incidents occurring in classrooms due to lack of supports for students with unique learning needs are the reasons they are willing to go on strike," Hammond said in a statement.Education Minister Stephen Lecce has framed compensation as the sticking point in negotiations with all of the major teachers' unions, but Hammond said that has barely been discussed at the bargaining table.Lecce said students deserve to be in class."Teacher union leaders broke their promise to not adversely impact student learning by withdrawing services for our kids, including EQAO math testing, extracurriculars, and report cards," he said in a statement.Several school boards across the province announced Tuesday that first term report cards for elementary students won't be sent home. An ongoing work-to-rule campaign by elementary teachers includes not inputting marks electronically, so some boards said they weren't able to produce the report cards, including the Toronto District School Board, Peel District School Board and Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.All of Ontario's four major teachers' unions are engaging in some form of job action during a contentious round of contract talks, as key issues include larger class sizes and mandatory online courses.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • 1 dead, 5 missing after snowmobilers fall through ice on Lac Saint-Jean
    News
    CBC

    1 dead, 5 missing after snowmobilers fall through ice on Lac Saint-Jean

    One man is dead and five others are missing after their snowmobiles went through the ice along Lac Saint-Jean Tuesday night.Emergency services and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called to a channel at the edge of the lake, between the towns of Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma, at 7:30 p.m.The snowmobilers were French tourists travelling with a guide, totalling nine people. They were driving across the snow-covered channel when the ice gave way beneath them.One person who went through the ice was helped out of the water by two members of the group who had managed to brake and avoid falling in.The three of them then drove to shore and called emergency services from a store in Saint-Henri-de-Taillon.Firefighters from Alma recovered a fourth person, the 42-year-old guide, from the water. He was transported to hospital and died Wednesday morning.SQ spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu said the group deviated from the marked snowmobile paths — which are inspected daily — and went out onto the lake."They must not have known the area well, because it's an area known for having critically thin ice because of the current," Beaulieu said.Members of the SQ's snowmobile team, the Alma fire department and Canadian Armed Forces searched the area overnight. Beaulieu said divers are expected at the site Wednesday.Lac Saint-Jean is located about 70 kilometres north-west of Saguenay.

  • 'They have to do better': Subway shut down causes commuter chaos on TTC's Line 2
    News
    CBC

    'They have to do better': Subway shut down causes commuter chaos on TTC's Line 2

    A busy stretch of the TTC's Line 2 was shut down throughout the Wednesday morning rush hour, causing commuter chaos at six subway stations in the west end. The trouble was caused by the "partial derailment" of a train that was leaving Keele Yard before morning service began, said Kadeem Griffiths, spokesperson for the TTC.There was no service between Jane and Ossington stations for four and a half hours as crews worked to fix the issue. Griffiths called it a "unique problem" and said most of the morning was spent trying to figure out exactly what happened.The TTC deployed 100 shuttle buses to the closed stations but many people were left waiting for an hour or more to board one."No matter what, shuttle buses are never going to replace the subway in terms of capacity and in terms of speeds, especially around rush hour," Griffiths said. Hundreds of people could be seen swarming shuttle buses for a spot on board as they pulled up to Jane Station. Toronto police deployed officers to help with crowd control, said Const. Victor Kwong, and even closed Bloor Street W. to traffic for a time because people were crowding into the roadway trying to catch a bus. "I'm really frustrated with the TTC," said one riders who identified herself only as Daisy."This impacts peoples' livelihoods. You're going into work and you say, "Oh, I was held up by the TTC.' Nobody hears that anymore. It's like saying the dog ate my homework."She said she struggled to figure out what was happening and where to go."The communication is poor. You can hardly hear what they were broadcasting, I couldn't hear what was going on," she told CBC Toronto."They have to do better, these delays just happen way too often."College student Joshua Deguzman was heading to campus for the day, but after trying and failing to get onto several shuttle buses he said he might just end up heading home. "I'm already late," he said. "Definitely going to miss most of my morning class."The struggles on Bloor appear to make other TTC routes busier, as well.CBC News reporters taking both the King and Dundas routes into the downtown core reported extreme overcrowding.In a tweet issued after service resumed, said that it was a "bad morning for our customers travelling into and out of the west end and for that we apologize."Thankfully, subway derailments, even partial ones, are rare, but we commit to finding the root cause to avoid a repeat."Meanwhile, TTC crews also had to scramble to pull an SUV out of the Queens Quay tunnel overnight. Somehow, a driver made it past a gate and flashing lights and over a rumble strip before lodging their vehicle against a concrete block 600 metres underground near Union Station.

  • TSX hits record high after central bank leaves door open for rate cut
    News
    Reuters

    TSX hits record high after central bank leaves door open for rate cut

    At 10:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.36 points, or 0.47%, at 17,654.64. The Bank of Canada has held interest rates steady since October 2018 even as several of its international counterparts have eased monetary policy. Data by Statistics Canada earlier showed the country's annual inflation rate held steady at 2.2% in December, supported by higher energy prices and balanced out by slower cost gains in food and cars.

  • Proposed changes to Whitehorse building incentives would benefit non-profits, say planners
    News
    CBC

    Proposed changes to Whitehorse building incentives would benefit non-profits, say planners

    Whitehorse city planners want the city to eliminate building incentives for commercial developers, and focus on increasing the number of multi-unit homes, with new incentives for non-profit organizations. They say proposed changes to the city's housing incentive program would help make building in the city more affordable for non-profits.The city created the incentive program in 2012 to help fill lots that were either vacant, underused and perhaps containing only a rundown shack, or being used for parking. Kinden Kosick, senior planner for the city, says since then, the program has helped develop 342 units in Whitehorse — from townhouse condos to commercial developments to rental units."We see certain types of housing getting built — for example, there's a lot of townhouses getting built in Whistle Bend and not too many apartments," Kosick said. "So this is trying to target different sectors of the housing market that we don't see being built."Those who qualify for the incentive wouldn't have to pay certain municipal developer fees (which start at $2,185), and depending on the size of the structure, they could also get a 10-year tax grant for up to $500,000. Non-profit groups like Habitat for Humanity Yukon, which builds houses and makes them affordable for low-income families to own, would have new benefits catered to them. These include a grant for developing costs for up to $20,000, as well as deferred payment for any lot purchased from the City of Whitehorse."The fact is that the city owns very little land," said Mike Gau, director of development services for the city. "It's the Yukon government that owns most of the vacant land in town, along with the First Nations, so they may choose to do different pricing on a lot of land. But the city's main tools are financial, zoning and planning."The city's proposed changes need to be approved by council and city management.

  • Sask oil project generates controversy
    News
    CBC

    Sask oil project generates controversy

    A proposed oil project in northwest Saskatchewan is fueling controversy.Calgary-based Serafina Energy plans to extract 8,000 barrels of oil per day near Glenbogie, which is near the town of St. Walburg about 250 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. The Serafina Glenbogie SAGD project will require nearly five million litres of water per day from the North Saskatchewan River.The provincial government said the project does not require an environmental impact assessment, according to a Ministry of Environment document.That's not sitting well with Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Chief Ron Mitsuing. He said the project must not go ahead until their questions are answered around water use, waste water and other issues."Not right now, until all the concerns are met. For sure, the water and how it's going to affect our lakes. Everything that happens there is going to flow directly to our lakes," Mitsuing said.Grant Ferguson, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan's Global Institute for Water Security, said more testing should be done before resource projects such as Serafina's are approved.He said there also needs to be a broader public debate over the best uses for Saskatchewan's finite fresh water supplies.The government document said the water taken represents 0.03 per cent of the river's total flow. Ferguson noted that amount will be taken out of the water cycle daily for 20 years and thet while the Serafina project is large, it's one of many oil and gas projects removing fresh water from the system."At the end of the day, that water is not going back into the hydrological cycle," he said.The proposed project will extract oil through a relatively new but increasingly popular method called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). It's used for solid bitumen deposits which can't easily be pumped to the surface through previous cold water methods.With SAGD, steam is injected hundreds of metres underground and let out through pipes running horizontally through the desired layer of bitumen rock. The bitumen melts and seeps into another pipe, and is then pumped to the surface for processing.The waste water will be injected into the ground. That's a common method, but in the Estevan region and other jurisdictions the water is released much deeper.Many of the regulations are federal and provincial, but some of the approvals were granted at the local level. The rural municipality of Frenchman Butte approved Serafina's water intake proposal and its plan to construct a thermal plant, subject to a number of conditions.When asked if the RM supports the overall project, RM Reeve Bonnie Mills Midgley said the approval process "speaks for itself." Mills Midgley said she and her council may have more detailed comments following a meeting later this week.Serafina spokesman Chris Bartole said a small initial drill is underway and will be reclaimed immediately afteward.Bartole said the regulatory process is continuing and they continue to engage with Indigenous communities."Our objective has always been to respond meaningfully to any concerns brought to Serafina's attention by First Nation and Métis communities.He said there's no set date for construction of the main project. The work done on the Glenbogie project is "the most comprehensive assessment ever conducted for this type of development in Saskatchewan."He said much of the land selected has been recently harvested by the forestry industry or approved for future harvest, and they've taken special precautions to protect groundwater.CBC News also requested interviews with officials from the provincial government and the town of St. Walburg. Neither request was granted.Ferguson said the oil and gas industry has a long history in the province and has provided many jobs. That's made government regulators comfortable, even "complacent," about the environmental effects, he said."We've gone forward with these things without ever really going through the rigorous environmental assessments done in other places," he said. "We do need better baseline information."The drilling area includes several plant species deemed "extremely rare," such as Michigan moonwort, white bog adder's mouth and smooth wild rose, according to the Ministry of Environment document. To minimize impact, Serafina is promising to start construction outside of growing season and to preserve topsoil for replanting.Part of the project is located on pasture or crop land, and the rest is within the Bronson Provincial Forest.

  • Search underway after snowmobilers go through ice in Quebec
    CBC

    Search underway after snowmobilers go through ice in Quebec

    One man is dead and five others are missing after their snowmobiles went through the ice along Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean between the towns of Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma last night. Members of Sûreté du Québec's snowmobile team, the Alma fire department and Canadian Armed Forces searched the area overnight.

  • St. John Vianney students, staff return to school after police situation
    News
    CBC

    St. John Vianney students, staff return to school after police situation

    Police and the school board say students and staff at St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School in Windsor's east end can return to the school building after being moved earlier Wednesday morning. According to Stephen Fields, communications coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the students and staff were moved to a church across the street as a precaution. Police are investigating what they described as an "unsubstantiated threat.""As a precaution we have moved all of the students and staff [nearby] and will only allow students back into the building when police have assessed the situation and determined that it is safe to enter the building," said Fields in an email Wednesday morning. Students and staff had been moved to St. John Vianney Parish, where Fields said they were "kept safe and well supervised throughout the duration of this morning's incident."According to Fields, a police presence will remain on site throughout the remainder of the day as Windsor police continue their investigation.Fields said there was no need for parents to pick up students but many parents still did. 'Some people in my class were crying'Some St. John Vianney parents told CBC News they received an automated call from the board advising them of the situation, saying that police were on site investigating.CBC caught up with Marc Groulx and his son Adrian outside St. John Vianney as Groulx picked up his son. He said he received a call from the school, advising him of a "code yellow."Groulx said he saw reports on social media which concerned him, so he went to pick up Adrian, who is in Grade 2. "I was told more or less don't worry, but I wasn't risking anything," said Groulx. "I felt safer coming to pick him up."Danny Maloney said he received a phone call not from the school, but from his son-in-law to pick up his grandsonGrandson Carter Maxey is a Grade 5 student and said one of the teachers told him it was a code yellow."I rushed to [the location] and got with my friends, and then I called my parent who called my grandfather," said Maxey. "I maybe felt a little bit scared but only for a minute. Some people in my class were crying. All of us were trying to calm them down."Maloney took Maxey home despite saying that everything seemed to be under control by teachers and school staff.Another parent, John Pocrnic, said things like this happen. "I wish that this was communicated a bit better," said Pocrnic, adding that his child called from a friend's cell phone. He did not receive an automated call with any information. His son Ryan is in Grade 6.