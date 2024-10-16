Alex Horne explains "mistakes" with Taskmaster spin-off

Taskmaster’s Alex Horne has reflected on one of the show’s spin-offs, admitting that “mistakes” were made.

The star opened up in a new interview about the US incarnation, which didn’t quite take off when it aired in 2018 and was cancelled after one season.

Explaining that “a few mistakes” were made, Horne recalled to the Radio Times: “We sort of did everything the channel told us to do, so we halved the length of the show.

“It was 22 minutes in total. And all the tasks were tasks we’d already done, because we thought we’d play it safe.

“We made a few compromises, which we regret,” he added, before teasing: “Greg [Davies] and I would jump at the chance at doing it in America again, but on our own terms.”

The American version saw Horne appear alongside new Taskmaster Reggie Watts, and it featured stars such as The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore and Search Party’s Kate Berlant.

Taskmaster has spawned spin-offs around the world in the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Spain, as well as a Junior version.

Opening up about the possibility of more incarnations, Horne said: “We did a pilot for Foodmaster. We’ve talked about Dogmaster and Carmaster and so on.

“But I think we’re pretty happy with where we are. There's obviously a danger of diluting the product. I think, currently, junior and senior are our lot.”

The UK version is currently in the middle of its 18th season, which features Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones.

Taskmaster airs and streams on Channel 4. A Junior Taskmaster spin-off has been confirmed.

