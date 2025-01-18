Alex Jones marks rarely-seen son's birthday in the most magical way

Alex Jones doesn't often share photos featuring her children but made an exception on Saturday when she documented the incredible way she celebrated her son's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a series of photographs from inside the Natural History Museum, where she and her family stayed for a sleepover after hours.

Alex with her son and husband Charlie Thomson (Instagram)

Showing off her sleeping arrangements, she wrote: "My bed for the night," alongside a photo of a few mats on the floor with pillows.

Other photos showed her and her family having a whale of a time as they explored the museum at night. Alex is the devoted mother to two sons, Ted, six, and Kit, four, as well as two-year-old Annie.

Alex showed the sleeping arrangements of their evening (Instagram)

Whilst it wasn't confirmed which of her two lookalike sons was celebrating the big day, it appeared to be her eldest, Ted. Alex and her husband, Charlie Thomson, like to protect their children's identities and keep their faces obscured in photos on social media.

Nevertheless, Ted appeared to be in high spirits as he posed with his parents on the iconic steps of the famous museum.

The family got to explore the museum before it opened (Instagram)

Alongside the images shared by Alex, she wrote: "A night we'll always remember…" adding: "Home to nap and dream about dinosaurs."

Alex looked her usual gorgeous self in the photos, wearing a cosy cream cable-knit jumper, blue jeans, and black Chelsea boots.

The special occasion came just ten days after Alex shared the news that one of her sons had been taken to hospital.

Again, Alex posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, showing one of her boys in a hospital bed while being tended to by a nurse.

Alex revealed one of her sons visited the hospital (Instagram)

The mother-of-three didn't explain the reason why her son was visiting the hospital, but she wrote in the caption: "Never gets easier but made so much better thanks to amazingly kind and gentle staff @chelwest."

Following the photo, Alex assured fans that everything was okay in her next post, where she expressed her "relief" that the appointment was over. The broadcaster wrote: "Such a relief that it's done!"Needless to say, I won't be on @bbctheoneshow later, but @laurenlaverne and @gabbylogan will look after you x."