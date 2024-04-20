Alex Meruelo talks about the Coyotes sale
Will the Tucson Roadrunners move to Phoenix? Will the Coyotes return to Arizona eventually? There are still many uncertain questions surrounding the sale of the Coyotes to Salt Lake City.
Will the Tucson Roadrunners move to Phoenix? Will the Coyotes return to Arizona eventually? There are still many uncertain questions surrounding the sale of the Coyotes to Salt Lake City.
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
The NHL on Wednesday announced the times and TV networks for the opening games of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mullett Arena buzzed like few times in the three years since the Arizona Coyotes moved in, the fans amped for one last desert hurrah. For 60 minutes, they got one last chance to watch the team they came to love before the franchise as they know it is no more. The Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City in a deal that could be signed less than 24 hours after Wednesday night's game against Edmonton. Hockey could return, perhaps within five years, but the stark reality is this is t
KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe
WINNIPEG — Sean Monahan was walking his dog when a car drove past him, braked, backed up and stopped. A mother and her son hopped out and approached the Winnipeg Jets forward, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2. “She said, ‘We just wanted to say hi and wish you luck and we’re looking forward to watching the playoffs,’” Monahan recalled with a smile. He and his goldendoodle, Winston, often meet friendly, passionate fans. It’s one of the reasons Monahan is looking fo
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Put those playoff plans on hold, Flyers fans. And not just this season. Philadelphia is stuck on the outside of the postseason for the fourth straight year after its fate was decided in Game 82. The Flyers’ acceleration from expected painful rebuild to the cusp of the playoffs was faster than expected — especially among those whose opinions matter most, coach John Tortorella and general manager Danny Briere — which made the late-season freefall all the more puzzling and gut
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000. The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was name
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Coyotes closed out their 28-year Arizona tenure as winners, getting a goal and an assist from Dylan Guenther in a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Coyotes buzzed early at Mullett Arena and closed strong in their final game before moving to Salt Lake City. Liam O'Brien got the finale started with a goal less than three minutes in and Sean Durzi capped it with a empty-net goal to send Coyotes fans home happy — at least for one last night. Matias
Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira's knockout at UFC 300 might've been assisted by Herb Dean's actions – or lack thereof.
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews are all in the running to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. MacKinnon has carried the top-heavy Avalanche into the playoffs, Kucherov has played a role in half the Lightning's goals, McDavid got the Oilers back in it after a horrid start and Matthews scored 69 goals, the most of any player in a season in nearly 30 years. McDavid and Kucherov also became just the fourth and fifth player
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins may have found just the solution to their playoff slump: A first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins haven't lost a playoff series to Toronto since 1959, winning six straight series that have helped extend their Original Six rival's Stanley Cup drought to more than half of a century. Boston won all four regular-season matchups with the Leafs during the regular season — all motivation, no doubt, for Toronto to turn things around. “I think just wi
OTTAWA — Senators captain Brady Tkachuk didn’t mince words when talking about Ottawa missing the NHL playoffs for a seventh straight season. "I'm sick and tired of losing," Tkachuk said Thursday as the Senators cleaned out their lockers. “I don’t want to be going home in April anymore. It’s frustrating, (I'm) disappointed. At the end of the day just disappointing.” The Senators (37-41-4) finished the season sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference and 13 points out of the playoffs. Tkachuk said he
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
The defensive lineman "was a role model both on and off the field," UAlbany said.
Members of the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team reunited at Fenway Park on April 9 to celebrate and honor the late Tim and Stacy Wakefield