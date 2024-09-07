Alex Morgan speaks on retirement
Alex Morgan spoke about her decision to step off the pitch, during a presser on Friday.
Alex Morgan spoke about her decision to step off the pitch, during a presser on Friday.
This new Boston Bruins star is enjoying the city, but there is one thing that he is not a big fan of.
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
Only three weeks into the new season, Real Madrid have already been linked with moves for a slew of star players across the globe.In recent weeks, both Florian Wirtz and Rodri have emerged as potentia...
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...Erik ten Hag has 'ordered' Manchester United to make a £25.4m bid for Juventus left-back Juan Cabal, who h...
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
Manchester United have confirmed their Europa League squad for the league phase of the competition.As per UEFA regulations, the Red Devils can pick a maximum of 25 players in List A, two of whom must ...
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, the team turning over its stadium for the first NFL game ever to be played in South America, dislikes anything green so much that its executives tried to paint the field black about a decade ago.
Manchester United’s Antony: A Tale of Misfired Investments and Punditry OpinionsManchester United’s recent seasons have been marked by high expectations and significant investments, with Antony st...
Jurgen Klopp: A Managerial Return on the HorizonJurgen Klopp, the man synonymous with Liverpool’s football resurgence, is making an unexpected managerial comeback this weekend. Despite stepping down...
Former Manchester City forward Cole Palmer has helped Marc Cucurella resolve an ongoing dispute with Erling Haaland. The Chelsea and Spain full-back faced backlash in the aftermath of celebrating Euro...
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew highlights several players they expect will deliver a memorable performance in Week 1.