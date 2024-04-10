ES tech editor Alex Pell speaks to entrepreneur Steve Bartlett

The Canadian Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Auston Matthews knows that his teammates and most of the people in Toronto want him to score 70 goals this season and become only the ninth player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. That's why he's trying not to think about it too much. Matthews scored his league-high 66th goal, extended his goal streak to six games and point streak to a dozen in leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night, ending the disappointing Devils' playoff hop