Alex Rodriguez admits he's done laundry 'less than five times' ever
The baseball great revealed he's very rarely opened up a washing machine over the course of his life. "I've probably done laundry, as an adult - I'm ashamed to say - probably less than five times," Alex, 48, confessed to Us Weekly. His lack of experience in the clothes-washing arena did not stop him from agreeing to partner up with a laundry sanitiser brand this year, however. As a result, Alex said, he's likely to find himself "doing a lot more laundry" in the future.