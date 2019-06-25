Alex Rodriguez says Kylie Jenner talked about 'how rich she is' during Met Gala
Alex Rodriguez just spilled some tea about what really goes on inside the glamorous Met Gala. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, the top MLB analyst and former New York Yankees pro opened up about the dinner conversations he had at the star-studded event at the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume exhibit on May 6. And according to A-Rod, it involved Kylie Jenner talking about her billionaire status.