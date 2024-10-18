Alex Salmond’s body flown back to Scotland

Alex Salmond’s body will return to the north east of Scotland on Friday afternoon - UNPIXS

The body of former first minister Alex Salmond has landed in Scotland.

The flight, which was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter, touched down at Aberdeen Airport just before 2pm UK time.

The coffin left North Macedonia just after 10.20am on Friday, draped in a Saltire.

Mr Salmond’s body will be received by his family and Alba Party acting leader Kenny MacAskill before being taken to his family home in Aberdeenshire.

Plans are being put in place for a private funeral and a more public memorial service.

Mr Salmond died on Saturday from a heart attack while speaking at a conference in the city of Ohrid in North Macedonia’s south west.

A member of the public signs a book of condolence in memory of Mr Salmond at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Former SNP MP and Alba Party chairwoman, Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, attended the coffin before it was taken to the plane, and draped it in the Saltire - understood to have been provided by the Scotland Office - as it was taken from a van on the tarmac.

Mr Salmond’s body was carried by six members of the North Macedonian military to the flight, along a red carpet which was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention, to the sound of a trumpet.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before Mr Salmond’s body was loaded onto the flight.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with his friends and family today.”