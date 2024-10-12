Alex Salmond death – latest: Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to ‘mentor’ ex-Scottish first minister

Tributes have poured in for the longtime Scottish first minister Alex Salmond after his sudden death aged 69 shocked the world of politics in which he was a senior figure for decades.

The current Alba leader passed away on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, the party’s general secretary Chris McEleny confirmed.

He had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack at lunch in a crowded room, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014, with contemporaries from across the political spectrum expressing their condolences.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer led the tributes, describing Mr Salmond as a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics” for more than 30 years.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to her “mentor”, while Scotland’s current first minister John Swinney said Mr Salmond “fought fearlessly” for Scottish independence.

Alba Party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader”.

Leader of the Conservative Party Rishi Sunak praised Mr Salmond as a “huge figure in our politics”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar remembered Mr Salmond as “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Key Points

Tributes pour in for longtime Scottish first minister Alex Salmond who has died aged 69

Sturgeon pays tribute to ‘mentor' Salmond

King says he and Queen are ‘greatly saddened to hear of sudden death of Alex Salmond'

Starmer leads tributes to Salmond calling him a ‘monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics’

First Minister of Scotland Swinney pays tribute to Salmond who ‘fought fearlessly for country he loved'

Alba Party deputy leader says party ‘grieves loss of founder and leader'

Salmond understood to have died at lunch in crowded room after suffering heart attack

22:00 , Tara Cobham

Alex Salmond is understood to have died at lunch in a crowded room after suffering a heart attack.

The current Alba leader died on Saturday afternoon at the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Forum in the North Macedonia lake-resort town of Ohrid, Chris McEleny, the party’s general secretary, confirmed.

Mr Salmond had made a speech at the event, and the party said it understood he suffered a heart attack, although there will be a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

King says he and Queen are ‘greatly saddened to hear of sudden death of Alex Salmond'

21:40 , Tara Cobham

The King has said he and the Queen are “greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond”.

In a message issued by Buckingham Palace, Charles also said: “His devotion to Scotland drove his decades of public service.

“We extend our deep condolences to his family and loved ones at this time.”

The King has said he and the Queen are ‘greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Alex Salmond’ (Getty)

Salmond described decision to step down as SNP leader after referendum vote as ‘mistake’

21:20 , Tara Cobham

As recently as September of this year, Alex Salmond said he regretted his decision to step down as leader of the Scottish National Party the day after the referendum vote, describing it as a “mistake”.

Speaking in a documentary by ITV Border about the 10th anniversary of the independence referendum – named A Decade of Debate – Mr Salmond said he would not have handed the reins to Nicola Sturgeon at the time had he known how the next 10 years would play out.

In the decade since the vote, support for independence has remained fairly static, leaving Mr Salmond frustrated by what he saw as a lack of action on the part of the SNP-run Scottish Government to secure another vote.

Alex Salmond said he regretted his decision to step down as leader of the Scottish National Party the day after the referendum vote (Getty)

Away from the constitution, Alex Salmond’s time as first minister was eventful

21:00 , Tara Cobham

Away from the constitution, Alex Salmond’s time as first minister was eventful.

His handling of planning for Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course; his dealings with newspaper boss Rupert Murdoch; the details of his expenses; a row over EU legal advice; and Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill’s decision to free Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi on compassionate grounds were among the controversial moments.

Elsewhere, popular policies such as free university tuition, free prescriptions, a freeze on council tax, and Mr Salmond’s seemingly innate talent for outmanoeuvring his political opponents helped to assure electoral success.

Outside politics, Mr Salmond married his partner, Moira, in 1981. He was a keen golfer and a fan of horse racing.

Away from the constitution, Alex Salmond’s time as first minister was eventful (PA Wire)

The rise of Alex Salmond who succeeded in reshaping Scottish politics beyond recognition

20:45 , Tara Cobham

He was the fierce campaigner and master tactician who succeeded in reshaping Scottish politics beyond recognition.

Loved and loathed in equal measure, but few could deny Alex Salmond’s immense impact both north – and south – of the border.

History will remember Mr Salmond, who has died aged 69, as the leader who took the SNP to the brink of achieving the party’s dream of independence in 2014 – arguably no one has done as much as Mr Salmond to advance the nationalist cause.

Born in Linlithgow in 1954, Alexander Elliot Anderson Salmond was educated at Linlithgow Academy and St Andrew’s University, where he first joined the SNP.

Graduating with a degree in economics and history, he worked as an economist for both the Government Economic Service and the Royal Bank of Scotland before being elected as an MP for the Banff and Buchan constituency in 1987.

His election at Westminster followed a turbulent period for the SNP, which saw its number of seats fall from 11 to two in the 1979 general election.

He characterised his early time at Westminster as “a one-man campaign of parliamentary disruption” – best illustrated when he was ejected from the chamber during the 1988 budget.

As a young and brash newcomer, Mr Salmond played a role in the breakaway faction of the party known as the “79 Group” which sought to take a more left-wing stance.

His brief expulsion as a result did not hinder his advancement within the party in the long term, with his election to leader coming in 1990.

With the creation of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, he went on to serve as leader of the opposition at Holyrood, while retaining his seat at Westminster.

He stood down as SNP leader in 2000 and left the Scottish Parliament in 2001.

Returning as leader in 2004, he guided his party to a narrow Scottish election win in 2007 and then led a minority government as he became Scotland’s first SNP First Minister – a feat many thought was unachievable.

Salmond ‘made a huge difference’, says SNP MSP Martin

20:30 , Tara Cobham

SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin said Mr Salmond was “an ever-present figure in Scottish politics who made a huge difference”.

In a post on social media, Ms Martin added: “I was fortunate to spend time with him as a candidate taking on his former seat of Aberdeenshire East.

“An ever-present figure in Scottish politics who made a huge difference.”

I am shocked to hear Alex Salmond has died. My thoughts are with Moira and his family. I was fortunate to spend time with him as a candidate taking on his former seat of Aberdeenshire East. An ever present figure in Scottish politics who made a huge difference. RIP — Gillian Martin (@GillianMSP) October 12, 2024

SNP group leader at Westminster praises Salmond for shaping SNP and Scotland

20:16 , Tara Cobham

SNP group leader at Westminster Stephen Flynn has praised Alex Salmond for shaping “not just the modern story of the SNP, but of Scotland as a whole”.

The MP said: “Alex Salmond shaped not just the modern story of the SNP, but of Scotland as a whole.

“For many of us who joined the path to independence, we did so on a route that he had carved. I am immeasurably sad that Alex has not lived to see us reach the end of that journey.”

Alex Salmond shaped not just the modern story of the SNP, but of Scotland as a whole.



For many of us who joined the path to independence, we did so on a route that he had carved. I am immeasurably sad that Alex has not lived to see us reach the end of that journey.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KvtTAZWZeF — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) October 12, 2024

Jeremy Corbyn praised Salmond as ‘formidable, determined and principled to his core'

20:02 , Tara Cobham

Jeremy Corbyn has praised Alex Salmond as “formidable, determined and principled to his core”.

In a post on X, the former Labour Party leader said: “Very sad to hear of Alex Salmond’s passing.

“He was formidable, determined and principled to his core.

“We will miss his tenacity and humour most. My thoughts are with his family and friends in Scotland and around the world.”

Very sad to hear of Alex Salmond’s passing.



He was formidable, determined and principled to his core.



We will miss his tenacity and humour most. My thoughts are with his family and friends in Scotland and around the world. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 12, 2024

In pictures: Alex Salmond’s decades at forefront of Scottish and UK politics

19:59 , Tara Cobham

(Left to right) The then SNP deputy convenor John Swinney, vice convenor Nicola Sturgeon, leader Alex Salmond and chief executive Mike Russell a day after Scottish parliamentary elections (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II with Alex Salmond when he was Scotland's first minister in 2007 (Getty)

David Cameron and Alex Salmond sign the Edinburgh Agreement in 2012 (PA Archive)

Salmond delivered Scottish independence referendum but ultimately lost

19:53 , Tara Cobham

Returning as leader of the Scottish National Party in 2004, Alex Salmond guided his party to a narrow Scottish election win in 2007 and then led a minority government as he became Scotland’s first SNP First Minister – a feat many thought was unachievable.

That success was superseded in the 2011 election, when Mr Salmond led his party to an unprecedented victory, with a crushing defeat of its main rival and pre-election poll leaders, Labour.

The majority win was even more impressive considering the voting system at Holyrood is essentially designed to prevent such a result.

It meant the SNP’s manifesto pledge to hold an independence referendum could be delivered.

Mr Salmond signed the Edinburgh Agreement with David Cameron on 15 October 2012, setting out the terms of the referendum to held in 2014.

Despite attempts by some in the Yes camp to move the focus away from him, Mr Salmond was seen across the UK – and the wider world – as synonymous with the Scottish independence movement during the campaign.

As the 18 September vote drew closer, the polls narrowed, and Yes Scotland appeared to have the momentum. Many wondered whether the first minister could become the ultimate Scottish political history-maker.

But the result – a 55 per cent to 45 per cent vote to stay in the UK – led to his resignation on 19 September.

Relationship between Salmond and Sturgeon fractured in later years

19:48 , Tara Cobham

The years following Brexit would see a fracturing of the relationship between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, culminating in the launch of his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021.

In 2016, after the vote to leave the EU, Mr Salmond made no secret of his preference for a second vote sooner rather than later – pre-empting the first minister’s autumn 2018 to spring 2019 timetable.

The pair’s relationship broke down following complaints about Mr Salmond’s behaviour while first minister from two Government employees.

The handling of the complaints would subsequently be found to have been “tainted by apparent bias”, according to a judge at the Court of Session who awarded Mr Salmond more than £500,000.

After he was cleared of accusations of sexual assault against nine women, including a charge of attempted rape, Mr Salmond accused senior figures in government of a plot to jail him, which Ms Sturgeon described as “absurd” in a hearing of a specially convened Holyrood inquiry.

Ms Sturgeon would later have her own troubles, announcing her resignation as party leader and first minister in February last year. She was arrested and questioned by police just a few months later in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.

Alba leader at Holyrood describes Salmond as a ‘tour de force in politics'

19:38 , Tara Cobham

Ash Regan, Edinburgh Eastern MSP and Alba leader at Holyrood, has described Alex Salmond as a “tour de force in politics”.

He posted on X: “A tour de force in politics, who took us close to independence. Alex had the nation believe in itself. My thoughts to his family, friends and all those who he inspired to dream.”

A tour de force in politics, who took us close to independence. Alex had the nation believe in itself.



My thoughts to his family, friends and all those who he inspired to dream. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💔 pic.twitter.com/KyOGDoofXk — Ash Regan MSP (@AshReganALBA) October 12, 2024

Watch: Alex Salmond discusses future plans in video posted hours before his death

19:35 , Tara Cobham

Alex Salmond discusses future political plans in video posted hours before his death

Alba Party deputy leader says party ‘grieves loss of founder and leader'

19:34 , Tara Cobham

Alba Party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill said the party “grieves the loss of their founder and leader” Alex Salmond after he died suddenly on Saturday.

Mr MacAskill said that Mr Salmond “was the outstanding Scottish politician not just of his generation but for generations far before. Recognised at home and respected abroad”.

He continued: “He was not just a master political tactician but strategist. Yet also a politician who was a superb debater and orator. But one who equally possessed extraordinary charm and a common touch ,which endeared him to so many in Scotland.

“His record speaks for itself in moulding the modern SNP, forming the first independence administration and delivering both an unprecedented Holyrood majority and a referendum on independence. His legacy lives on and has benefited Scotland immensely with infrastructure and other social and economic gains testifying to that.

“The actions of individuals and later administrations undoubtedly took their toll upon him. Courts will still rightly decide upon the actions of individuals whose behaviour towards him was deplorable and shameful.

“But he had yet again risen to the challenges he had faced. Forging a media career and establishing the Alba Party, laying the groundwork for ensuring independence remained on the agenda and that a route to achieve it could once again be found.

“The party grieves the loss of their founder and leader. Our thoughts are with Moira and his family.

“But the dream he cherished so closely and came so close to delivering will never die.”

Alex Salmond speaking in the House of Commons (PA Archive)

Journalist Neil remembers Salmond as ‘most significant Scottish politician of modern times’

19:29 , Tara Cobham

Journalist Andrew Neil has remembered Alex Salmond as “the most accomplished and significant Scottish politician of modern times”.

In a post on X, Mr Neil said: “So sad to learn that Alex Salmond has died.

“I had lunch with him in London only three weeks ago – an epic lunch as it transpired, as was fitting with Alex – and he was in fine form. Full of plans and plots. He even paid! His upbeat mood then make this all the more surprising and sad.

“He and I could not have been more different in terms of Scotland’s position in the UK but we had a mutual respect and he knew I always regarded him as the most accomplished and significant Scottish politician of modern times.

“He was also the best of company. To be with him was always a joy. I will miss him hugely. So will Scotland.

“My condolences to his wonderful wife.”

So sad to learn that Alex Salmond has died. I had lunch with him in London only three weeks ago — an epic lunch as it transpired, as was fitting with Alex — and he was in fine form. Full of plans and plots. He even paid! His upbeat mood then make this all the more surprising… — Andrew Neil (@afneil) October 12, 2024

Scotland’s ‘finest’ first minister and a ‘loyal friend’: Veteran SNP politician’s devastation at Salmond’s death

19:23 , Tara Cobham

Veteran SNP politician Joanna Cherry has described her devastation at the news Alex Salmond – Scotland’s “finest” first minister and her “loyal friend”– has died.

She said: "I am devastated to hear that Alex Salmond has died. He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest First Minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics.

"Sadly, he was ill used by some of his former comrades, and I am sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication. I shall remember him as an inspiration and a loyal friend. My heartfelt condolences go to Moira, his family, and all who loved him."

I am devastated to hear that Alex Salmond has died. He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest First Minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics. 1/2 — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) October 12, 2024

Former Scottish Tory leader Ross describes Salmond as ‘towering figure in Scottish politics'

19:20 , Tara Cobham

Former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has described Alex Salmond as a “towering figure in Scottish politics”.

In a post on X, the MSP said: "Alex Salmond made a huge impact in the North East and across the whole country.

"While we had opposing political views, he was a towering figure in Scottish politics which he dominated for many years.

"My thoughts are with Moira and his family and friends at this difficult time."

Alex Salmond made a huge impact in the North East and across the whole country.



While we had opposing political views, he was a towering figure in Scottish politics which he dominated for many years.



My thoughts are with Moira and his family and friends at this difficult time. https://t.co/gQ2LkwHIK7 — Douglas Ross MSP (@Douglas4Moray) October 12, 2024

Sturgeon pays tribute to ‘mentor' Salmond

19:08 , Tara Cobham

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to her “mentor” Alex Salmond.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond's death.

"Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

"However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

"Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland's fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.

"He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends."

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer offers condolences as flags at Scottish parliament lowered

19:01 , Tara Cobham

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer has offered her condolences to Alex Salmond’s loved ones, as she announced that flags at the Scottish parliament have been lowered.

Alison Johnstone said: “On behalf of the Scottish Parliament, on the sad news of the passing of Rt Hon Alex Salmond, First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, my most sincere condolences to his wife Moira, his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with you. Flags at the Parliament have been lowered as a mark of respect.”

18:59 , Tara Cobham

Former Scotland first minister Humza Yousaf has praised the “enormous contribution” Alex Salmond made to Scottish and UK politics.

In a post on X, Mr Yousaf said: “Alex and I obviously had our differences in the last few years, but there's no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics. As well as helping to transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today.

“My condolences to his family and friends.”

Alex and I obviously had our differences in the last few years, but there's no doubt about the enormous contribution he made to Scottish & UK politics. As well as helping to transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today.



My condolences to his family & friends. https://t.co/lhAp0O42VQ — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 12, 2024

SNP describes Salmond as 'titan of the independence movement’

18:53 , Tara Cobham

The Scottish National Party has paid tribute to its former leader, describing him as “a titan of the independence movement”.

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

In a post on X, the SNP said: “Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died.

“His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish Government.

“He was a titan of the independence movement.

“Our thoughts are with Moira and his family.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died. His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish Government. He was a titan of the independence movement. Our thoughts are with Moira and his family. pic.twitter.com/RRz1A8iGTz — The SNP (@theSNP) October 12, 2024

Watch: Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies aged 69

18:38 , Tara Cobham

First Minister of Scotland Swinney pays tribute to Salmond who ‘fought fearlessly for country he loved'

18:30 , Tara Cobham

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney has paid tribute to Alex Salmond as a politician who “worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence”.

In a statement, Mr Swinney said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family. (1/3) — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) October 12, 2024

Scottish Conservative leader praised Salmond as ‘formidable and impressive’ politician

18:25 , Tara Cobham

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has said Alex Salmond will be remembered as a “formidable and impressive” politician.

In a statement, Mr Findlay said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear of Alex Salmond’s sudden passing.

“No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and First Minister of Scotland.

“He will be remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Conservative Party are with his family and friends.”

A statement from Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay on Alex Salmond's death. pic.twitter.com/Vd6bQ82ilh — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) October 12, 2024

‘Impossible to overstate impact Salmond had on Scotland and our politics,’ says Scottish secretary

18:22 , Tara Cobham

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has said that “it is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics”.

Mr Murray continued: “He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace.”

It’s impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and our politics.



He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.



My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and loved ones at this time. — Ian Murray MP (@IanMurrayMP) October 12, 2024

Scottish Labour leader Sarwar praises Salmond as ‘central figure in politics for over three decades'

18:20 , Tara Cobham

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar praised Mr Salmond as “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

In a statement, Mr Sarwar said: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

“Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated.”

My statement on the sudden passing of former First Minister Alex Salmond. pic.twitter.com/i3bK0cgJh1 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 12, 2024

Full story: Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies aged 69

18:19 , Tara Cobham

Tributes have flooded in for former Scottish first ministerAlex Salmond, who has died aged 69.

The Alba Party leader, who served as Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, passed away on Saturday after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

Describing his death as “sudden” and “a shock”, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar paid tribute to Mr Salmond as “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.

Read the full story here:

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Starmer leads tributes to Salmond calling him a ‘monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics’

18:17 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has led the tributes pouring in for Alex Salmond, calling him a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics”.

The British prime minister said: “For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

“As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today.”

For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.



My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones.



On behalf of the UK government I offer them our condolences today. pic.twitter.com/LV70WrXHlD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 12, 2024

Sunak pays tribute to Mr Salmond as ‘huge figure in our politics'

18:16 , Tara Cobham

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Mr Salmond as a “huge figure in our politics”.

In a tribute posted on X, the Conservative Party leader added: “While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 12, 2024

Tributes pour in for longtime Scottish first minister Alex Salmond who has died aged 69

18:13 , Tara Cobham

Tributes have poured in for the longtime Scottish first ministerAlex Salmond who has died aged 69.

The Alba Party leader served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the Scottish National Party on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has led the tributes to Mr Salmond, describing him as a “monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics”.

Former prime minister and leader of the UK opposition Rishi Sunak said Mr Salmond was a “huge figure in our politics”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades”.