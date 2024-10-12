Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland, dies aged 69

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland, has died at the age of 69.

The pro-independence politician, who led the Scottish National Party between 2004 and 2014, died after giving a speech in North Macedonia.

He was first minister between 2007 and 2014 and is known for having led the SNP into the Scottish independence referendum.

In recent years he had split with his former party and set up Alba, a new pro-independence party.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said in a statement: “The sad news of Alex Salmond’s passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour, I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

“Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape cannot be overstated.

“It is right that we recognise Alex’s service to our country as first minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP.”

This is a breaking story. More follows.