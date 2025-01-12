Alex Salmond’s widow urges SNP politicians to stop attacking late husband

Moira Salmond has called for an end to SNP attacks on her late husband - Jeff Mitchell/PA

Alex Salmond’s widow has claimed senior SNP politicians are “determined to damage” her late husband’s legacy by accusing him of bullying staffers.

Moira Salmond, who married the former first minister in 1981, called for an end to “deeply unfair” attacks that she said were causing “hurt and pain” to Mr Salmond’s grieving loved ones.

At the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon claimed Mr Salmond could be “really rough on people” and that she had to step in “many times to stop him”.

Ms Sturgeon’s account was backed on Sunday by John Swinney, who said Mr Salmond could be “quite brisk with people” and that “sometimes we all had to say look, that’s not on”.

The current First Minister added: “That’s the way it was.”

In October last year Mr Salmond died suddenly of a heart attack in North Macedonia at the age of 69. A memorial service was held in Edinburgh six weeks ago.

Alex and Moira Salmond during a reception in Edinburgh in 2009 - David Cheskin/PA

In a rare public statement, Ms Salmond, 87, said she is still grieving for her husband and that the recent attacks on him come from people “who seem determined to damage his reputation even in death.”

She added: “It is difficult for us to understand what motivates those interventions, especially when such comments are made in the knowledge that Alex cannot defend himself as he would certainly have done.

“Those attacking him must know that the law does not allow us, his family, to protect his reputation from being defamed now that he is gone.”

Under UK law, it is not possible to defame the dead, though allegations about Mr Salmond bullying more junior figures also surfaced while he was alive.

Ms Salmond’s statement added: “Attacks by the living on the dead will seem to many as deeply unfair.

“My wish, and sincere hope, is that these attacks will now stop. I am therefore asking those involved to recognise that all they are doing is causing hurt and pain to his family. From this point on, please let Alex rest in peace.”

A service was held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Nov 30 to remember the life of Mr Salmond, with 500 guests attending, including many significant figures from Scottish and UK politics.