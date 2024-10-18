Alex Salmond's coffin to be draped in Saltire before flight home

Preparations are under way to send Alex Salmond's body home to Aberdeen.

His coffin will be draped in a Saltire and put on a chartered flight from Ohrid Airport in North Macedonia.

The private plane, paid for by Scottish businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, is scheduled to depart at 10:00 BST land at Aberdeen Airport by 14:00 BST.

The former first minister was at an Academy for Cultural Diplomacy conference when he had a heart attack during lunch with other delegates on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics were called and attempts were made to revive him using CPR, but failed. He died age 69.

The Salmond family and Kenny MacAskill, who has taken over as leader of the Alba Party, will greet the coffin upon arrival.

A cortege will then depart for the Salmonds' family home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

A private family funeral will then be held. The date has not been confirmed.

A public memorial will follow at a later date.

Alex Salmond's wife Moira, his sisters Margaret and Gail, his brother Bob and his nieces and nephews released a statement after his death which praised him as "a devoted and loving husband, a fiercely loyal brother, a proud and thoughtful uncle and a faithful and trusted friend".

MacAskill said it brought a great deal of comfort to Moira Salmond and her family to know that the former first minister would soon return home.

He added: "The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond."

MacAskill also expressed the Salmond family's appreciation to the North Macedonian, Scottish and UK governments for their assistance.

Salmond died at a hotel in Macedonia on Saturday [BBC]

A private plane arrived in North Macedonia on Thursday to bring Salmond's body home to Scotland [BBC]

Sir Tom, whose business was once valued at more than £1bn, said he was apolitical and disagreed with Salmond on some of his ambitions, but that given he devoted his life to Scotland he "deserved the dignity and privacy of a private return" home.

First Minister John Swinney has lodged a motion of condolence at Holyrood, while books of condolence have been opened in the Scottish Parliament for MSPs and members of the public to leave messages.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "Over the last few days, the Scottish government and UK government have been engaging with Alex Salmond's family and working closely together in accordance with their wishes, to ensure the swift and dignified repatriation of the former first minister to Scotland."

They added: "The Scottish government continues to engage with Mr Salmond's family, and we stand ready to offer further advice and support, should it be required."