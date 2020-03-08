Alex Scott sought therapy after 'really hard' year from online trolls

BBC Sport pundit Alex Scott during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at State du Hainaut, Valenciennes. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Football pundit and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has revealed a “really hard” year of online trolling has lead her to undergo therapy to help her “communicate with her emotions”.

The former Arsenal and England defender was part of an all-female panel speaking to more than 100 hundred school girls for an International Women’s Day event organised by The Sun.

The newspaper reported that an emotional Scott told the girls: “The past year has been really hard in terms of trolling – it led me to go and seek therapy, to speak about it. And it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I would say I’m still on a journey. I’m still in therapy so I’m still learning how to communicate with my emotions more.”

Scott enjoyed an illustrious football career, which included title-winning spells with Arsenal, as well as 140 caps for England and representing Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

Alex Scott of Team GB Women during the 2012 London Olympic Summer Games at Wembley Stadium, London, England, UK on July 31st 2012 (Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images) More

With her career drawing to a close, she embarked on a media career, with presenter roles for BBC and Sky Sports, before being taken on as a presenter for men’s Premier League matches as well as the men’s 2018 World Cup.

Scott immediately faced criticism on social media from trolls who targeted her being a woman commenting on men’s football.

The trolling ramped up when her public profile went mainstream with her stint on BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Scott has previously opened up about being the target of online abuse, revealing details to the Mirror.

She said: “I had all of it – for being a woman on TV, for being a woman of ­colour on TV, that I’m ticking a box, death threats.

“I retired from football and then I end up talking about football on TV and everyone says I’m only there because I’m ticking a box because I’m female.

“I had the lot. But I’m still standing.”