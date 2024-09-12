Alex Smith shares story of just how much Chiefs’ Andy Reid loves cheeseburgers

A good life lesson for all of us: find someone who loves you as much as Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves cheeseburgers.

Reid has a favorite spot in Kansas City for the burgers, he once received a cheeseburger as a Christmas gift and also got one from ESPN after the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

But, as parents love to tell kids at Christmas: it’s better to give than to receive, and Reid has shared the burger goodness with his players.

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday and shared a fun story about Reid and cheeseburgers.

“His final words (at) every single team meeting, you know the night before the game, you’ve done your positional meetings, you did your special teams, your unit meetings, and then you come together as a team,” Smith said. “Final words for the team every single night before a game is ‘I’m gonna treat you guys do a cheeseburger.’ And then you break for team snack, and there’s cheeseburgers.”

You can watch Smith’s cheeseburger story here.

“Andy has a couple of huge strengths. One, listen, man, he loves what he does, right? Like he absolutely was meant to be a football coach. He’s almost like your old high school gym coach. He’s a teacher at heart. When he’s doing offensive installation, man, he’s coaching every single position. It’s crazy. I mean, he’s teaching the receivers how to line up and get in and out of breaks. He’s teaching (tight end Travis Kelce) how to work against leverage. He’s teaching the right tackle how to get out of his stance. He’s obviously teaching the quarterback, and he’s in that room every single day, and so it’s unique in that regard.

“And then I think his positivity. This isn’t a guy that’s trying to put anybody into a box, and I think that’s been a strength of his. Look at the quarterbacks that he’s had success with over the years. They’re all different. They all have a different skillset. And there’s so many coaches, I think, that know a playbook, right? They know this playbook, and then they try to find pieces that fit that playbook. That’s not Andy. Andy’s gonna obviously, kind of continue to manipulate and create the offense around the guys that he has.”

Smith noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are empowered to do what they do best and improvise on certain plays.

“When Patrick came out of college, this gunslinger thing, like he didn’t try to put him in a box,” Smith added. “He utilized his strengths. And so you’re seeing, obviously, the fruits of that.”

Here is more of what Smith said about Reid.