Alex Trebek Is Not Having James Holzhauer's Explanation Of Gambling Terms

Ron Dicker
“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer, a sports gambler by trade, wagered “two dimes” during Wednesday night’s game. Apparently worried he might not be understood, he clarified to host Alex Trebek: “That’s $2,000.”

Dude, it’s Trebek. Of course you got this answer:

“I know,” Trebek replied, eliciting a chuckle from the seemingly invincible champ.

Holzhauer won his 25th straight game, pocketing $71,885 to bring his total to $1,939,027. The march toward Ken Jennings’ record streak of 74 games and $2.5 million continues.

A few viewers reacted to the “two dimes” exchange on Twitter.

