Alex Trebek Is Not Having James Holzhauer's Explanation Of Gambling Terms

“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer, a sports gambler by trade, wagered “two dimes” during Wednesday night’s game. Apparently worried he might not be understood, he clarified to host Alex Trebek: “That’s $2,000.”

Dude, it’s Trebek. Of course you got this answer:

“I know,” Trebek replied, eliciting a chuckle from the seemingly invincible champ.

Holzhauer won his 25th straight game, pocketing $71,885 to bring his total to $1,939,027. The march toward Ken Jennings’ record streak of 74 games and $2.5 million continues.

A few viewers reacted to the “two dimes” exchange on Twitter.

Jeopardy James is such a douche bag..

He actually said: “two dimes please” instead of two thousand — Sonny V. (@3RiversTrifecta) May 22, 2019

Any other degens out there appreciate when @James_Holzhauer landed the first round daily double and wagered “two dimes” then as if he remembered he wasn’t in his realm said “that’s two thousand”. This is so good, please don’t ever lose. #Jeopardy — Bentley Roberts (@hella56) May 23, 2019

h/t For The Win

Related Coverage

Alex Trebek: 'I Was On The Floor Writhing In Pain' At 'Jeopardy!' Tapings

Tom Brady Makes The Lamest James Holzhauer 'Jeopardy!' Pledge

Photo Hilariously Sums Up James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Dominance

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.