Alex Van Halen Says David Lee Roth 'Popped a Fuse' at Idea of Eddie Van Halen Tribute, Ending Future Tour Plans

The drummer says Van Halen's frontman balked at the idea of paying tribute to his late brother and bandmate

John Medina/WireImage David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen in 2015

Van Halen was all set for a reunion tour following the death of guitarist Eddie Van Halen — but singer David Lee Roth sabotaged the plans, according to drummer Alex Van Halen.

Alex, 71, told Rolling Stone in a new interview that plans for a tour fell apart after Roth, 70, balked at the idea of paying tribute each show to Eddie, who died in 2020 at age 65.

“The thing that broke the camel’s back, and I can be honest about this now, was I said, ‘Dave, at some point, we have to have a very overt — not a bowing — but an acknowledgement of Ed in the gig. If you look at how Queen does it, they show old footage,’” he said. “And the moment I said we gotta acknowledge Ed, Dave f---in’ popped a fuse… The vitriol that came out was unbelievable.”

The drummer added that Roth’s offense at the idea of honoring the late Eddie, the group’s founding guitarist, upset him. A fight ultimately ensued, and the tour never moved forward, though Alex told Rolling Stone that it couldn’t have anyway, as he was unable to play after he broke his back in 2022.

“I’m from the street. ‘You talk to me like that, motherf---er, I’m gonna beat your f---ing brains out. You got it,’” he said. “And I mean that. And that’s how it ended. It’s just, my God. It’s like I didn’t know him anymore. I have nothing but the utmost respect for his work ethic and all that. But, Dave, you gotta work as a community, motherf---er. It’s not you alone anymore.”

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Eddie and Alex Van Halen in the backseat of a car in 1978.

A rep for Roth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Alex — whose new book Brothers, which honors Eddie, is out Oct. 22 — said he and Roth had begun rehearsals for the doomed tour, and had thought about bringing in Joe Satriani on guitar and possibly longtime Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony.

The rocker said he’d even talked to Queen’s Brian May about how to tour after the loss of a beloved band member, as they did the same after Freddie Mercury’s death.

“It’s too bad on one hand, but it’s fine on the other,” Alex told RS about aborting the tour. “Because now, in retrospect, playing the old songs is not really paying tribute to anybody. That’s just like a jukebox, in my opinion… To find a replacement for Ed? It’s just not the same. The heart and the soul and the creativity and the magic was Dave, Ed, Mike and me.”

Van Halen last toured in 2015 with a lineup of Alex, Roth, Eddie and Eddie’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, on bass. They hit nearly 40 cities in North America over several months of touring.

Roth announced his retirement in 2021.



