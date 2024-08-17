Alexa PenaVega Jokes It 'Should Be Illegal' for Husband Carlos PenaVega to Be So 'Hot' in Fun Birthday Tribute

"35 is going to be your best year yet. The beginning of the greatest years to come," wrote Alexa in her tribute

Carlos PenaVega/Instagram Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

Alexa PenaVega is one proud wife!

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the actress, 35, marked her husband Carlos PenaVega's 35th birthday by penning a loving tribute to him on Instagram, where she gushed, "First of all it should be illegal to be this hot!!! 🔥🔥🔥."

"But on a whole other note …. ITS YOUR B I R T H D A Y!!! Gahhhhhhh I’m so excited for you. I’m so excited for this season God has brought you into. He has been so gracious and so good!!! And you have been so wonderful and obedient!! While we don’t do things for the praise of others… I am so excited that people are finally going to see all your hard work payed off," Alexa wrote.

Related: Big Time Rush's Carlos PenaVega Recalls One Direction Opening Their Tour: 'That Was Really Hard for Us'

The tribute featured various photos of the Big Time Rush star modeling multiple pieces of clothing.

His wife, with whom he celebrated 10 years of marriage in January, continued to reflect on their time together by writing, "I know 34 stretched us as a family."

"Watching you navigate grief while continuing to be an excellent father…a loving and present husband… and a giving friend has been such an inspiration," she wrote, referencing the stillborn birth of their daughter Indy in April.

carlos penavega/instagram Carlos PenaVega with his kids

"And now today you enter a new season! 35 is going to be your best year yet," continued Alexa. "The beginning of the greatest years to come! Praying for extra wisdom. Extra strength. A closeness to God like never before and of course SO MUCH JOY. #justthebeginning #They DontKnowWhatsComing 🥰💃🏼♥️."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The comment section was filled with various congratulatory messages from individuals like Danica McKellar, who wrote, "Happy birthday!! 😍," and David Del Rio, who quipped, "Arrest him on grounds of 🔥🔥🔥."

Related: Alexa PenaVega Shares an Update After Daughter's Stillbirth: 'Pain with Purpose'

Paul Archuleta/Getty Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 07, 2020 in Universal City, California

Earlier this week, the actor reflected on how prioritizing family has changed his life.

"These are the days :) ok so our biggest takeaway from church this weekend is how important it is to cast vision for your family or anything you’re doing - and be aligned with your identity, values and beliefs. Making decisions will be so much easier," he wrote next to photos of him and his loved ones on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I believe that without that alignment…it simply won’t work. Money can only keep the train running for so long," his caption continued.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.