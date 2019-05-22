Alexander Wang Is Still at The Club For His Newest Adidas Originals Collection

The fifth season's second drop will be available on May 25.

Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season 5, drop two campaign. Photo: Johnny Dufort/Courtesy of Adidas Originals More

Alexander Wang debuted the newest season — his fifth, to be exact — in collaboration with Adidas Originals in April, and on Wednesday, the designer is back again with his second drop.

Keeping up with his inspiration of clubbing as a sport, the anticipated release of "club-leisure" designs includes a balanced mix of apparel, footwear and accessories. Embroidered Adidas trefoils are scattered across crewneck pullovers, track pants and '80s-style shorts, while a logo-adorned hood is made entirely of cotton towel material. An ideal piece to throw on after a sweaty night at the club — or a cardio-heavy workout. (Don't worry, Wang designed an actual towel, too.)

The AW Futureshell sneaker — a '90s-era, basketball-inspired shoe that graced the namesake label's Collection 1 runway show in June 2018 — is recreated in a cool, eye-catching silver and a sleek, glossy black. And a summer drop wouldn't be complete without a pair of slides: the AW Adilette Lycra features a herringbone foxing sole and a thick Lycra bandage across the top of the foot.

While footwear is always an exciting release with every AO by AW drop, accessories steal the spotlight for this particular collection. Wang applied the same trefoil embroidery to a selection of five-panel hats, duffle bags and fanny packs. Cotton crew socks boast the signature Adidas three stripes and, for more daring clubbing/exercise ensembles, Wang produced a sock-legging hybrid in the form of white knitted tights.

The fifth season's second drop will be available on Saturday, May 25 at select retailers, Adidas Originals and Alexander Wang flagship stores and both of the brands' websites. Until then, see photographer Johnny Dufort's campaign for Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Season 5's drop two, which takes place inside a dance studio, in the gallery below.

Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season 5, drop two campaign. Photo: Johnny Dufort/Courtesy of Adidas Originals More

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Plus, see every Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang product from Season 5's second drop in the gallery below.

Product from Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang Season 5, drop two. Photo: Courtesy of Adidas Originals More

View the 22 images of this gallery on the original article

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.