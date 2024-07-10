Alexandra Daddario Reveals She's Pregnant with Her First Child

Alexandra Daddario is going to be a mom!

The White Lotus star revealed the happy news in a new interview, noting that she is ecstatic to expand her family with film producer husband Andrew Form.

“I feel like now that I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain,” the actor said.

Daddario explained that she tried—at least somewhat—to keep quiet about her pregnancy for the first five weeks, but was ultimately unsuccessful, as he co-stars quickly noticed she was not eating deli meats and kept getting morning sickness before her makeout scenes. “I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl,” she said.

Since she learned she was expecting, Daddario has been busily researching everything there is to know about motherhood online. She is doing yoga, she is shopping for cute bum-friendly clothes. And while she is glad everything has been going smoothly, her fertility journey hasn’t always been easy.

“Well, I had been pregnant,” she said. “I had loss.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she added. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

