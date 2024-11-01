Alexandra Daddario welcomes first child

In July, The White Lotus actress announced she was expecting her first child with her film producer husband Andrew Form. On Thursday, Alexandra took to Instagram to share a photo of a newborn swaddled in a blanket and lying in a crib with small candy bars placed on top. "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," she wrote, with the caption making a nod to Halloween. Alexandra didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or name. But her celebrity friends were quick to post congratulatory messages in the comments section.