Alexandra Shipp Says She 'Always Wants to Rock Natural Hair' on the Red Carpet: 'That's Me' (Exclusive)

"It's low maintenance, and it's also fabulous," the actress tells PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Good Half'

Michael Buckner/Getty Alexandra Shipp.

Alexandra Shipp is all about embracing her natural hair.

At the Tuesday, Aug. 13 premiere of her new movie The Good Half, the 33-year-old actress wowed in a patterned dress and chic hairstyle featuring waist-length twists.



"I always want to rock natural hair because that's me," Shipp told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "Don't get me wrong, we love a blowout, but braids and twists, they last, and I can keep them up as long as I sleep in a scarf or a bonnet, you know what I mean, girl? It's low maintenance, and it's also fabulous. So that was kind of my inspiration for this."



For her ensemble, Shipp opted for a halter-neck dress by Bode with a red and brown criss-cross pattern, off-the-shoulder sleeves and and ruffle details.

"I love the idea of having texture for this because I believe that my character in this movie kind of brings a different texture than what the other cast and story is kind of going for," the actress explained. "And so I wanted to do that, and I wanted to have a punk moment."



Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Alexandra Shipp.

The Good Half stars Nick Jonas as writer Renn Wheeland, who returns to his hometown of Cleveland after years of avoiding his sister Leigh (Brittany Snow), father Darren (Matt Walsh) and stepfather Rick (David Arquette). Shipp plays Zooey, a charming stranger Renn encounters who encourages him to confront his relationships with his family.

The comedy-drama is directed by Robert Schwartzman and releases in North America on Aug. 16.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Alexandra Shipp, Aug. 8, 2024.

Shipp, who starred in the 2023 blockbuster hit Barbie, has been know to wear natural hairstyles on the red carpet. Earlier this month, she stepped out to the 20th Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Hollywood, Calif. in cornrows with a single long braid framing her face on either side.

She paired the intricate style with a slinky black slip dress and combat boots.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Alexandra Shipp at the London Barbie premiere, July 2023.

At the London premiere of Barbie in July 2023, she wore her curls swept up into a chic updo with tendrils left out. In full Barbie spirit, the star donned a pink suit, a sparkly bra top underneath and and matching pink pumps.



