Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett School Nancy Mace On 'White Privilege'

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) weren’t having it with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) after she criticized Hunter Biden for his “white privilege” on Wednesday.

Mace took aim at the president’s son after his surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee hearing where the GOP-led committee voted to approve a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress.

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege,” she said.

“Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here.”

Crockett later remarked on Mace’s comments, calling them a “spit in the face” to her as a Black woman.

“Especially from that side of the aisle,” said Crockett, who noted Republicans’ “lack of diversity” and cited ousted ex-House speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) description of the GOP as looking like “the most restrictive country club in America.”

“So let me tell you something – y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like ... You see, you want to talk about a two-tier justice system and this is the only time that y’all have ever referenced it when this country has a history when it comes to Black and brown folk, of having two separate sets of rules.”

Jasmine Crockett goes off pic.twitter.com/AySHQXjglp — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Mace, in response, pointed to her work as a former ranking member of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee.

“I take great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country. I come from a district where rich and poor is literally Black and white, Black versus white on most days,” she said.

Nancy Mace addresses accusations about her white privilege by noting Robert Smalls was from her district (Robert Smalls’ Great Great Grandson Michael B.Moore is currently running against her in the upcoming election) pic.twitter.com/gIQfF9gGEM — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Ocasio-Cortez swiped back at Mace’s “very beautiful speech,” acknowledging the Republican’s work before adding more about her history with the subcommittee.

“But I think it’s so exemplary of the point that she also oversaw the elimination of Civil Rights Subcommittee on this committee, which really kind of gives the whole game away,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We show up, we give speeches, we give flowery words. But at the end of the day participate in the structural erosion of the rights and representation of people that are marginalized. Women, people of color, people that just need to see their due process and civil liberties protected in this country.”

AOC dispenses with Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/NT9CxEiPtb — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

