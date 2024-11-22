Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Laugh-Out-Loud Response To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Gig

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday mocked far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new gig as “actually hilarious.”

Donald Trump acolyte Greene will chair a new House subcommittee that will work alongside billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s unofficial federal agency, the Department of Government Efficiency, which will seek to slash red rape and public spending.

Ocasio-Cortez explained on the Musk-owned X, the platform formerly called Twitter, why she believes the appointment “is good, actually.”

Greene “barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading,” the New York Democrat posted. “To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.”

In a second post, Ocasio-Cortez said she was “absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the ‘privilege’ of ‘working’ with MTG.”

“That is actually hilarious,” she wrote. “Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there.”

Other critics mocked the news on social media too:

I’m pretty sure that all of that stupidity in one room will cause a collapse — Dittie (@DittiePE) November 21, 2024

We'll finally get to the bottom of the space lasers and weather machines — Deep State Dale (@FakeDeepState) November 21, 2024

DOGE is obviously a joke if they chose her to chair the subcommittee. This has been a joke from the start but choosing her sets back any gravitas it may have held before. — Christopher Hyre (Horoshak) (@ChrisHoroshak) November 21, 2024

That's a lot of stupid in one place



BTW: Nice job Marge, demanding that some transgendered woman should meet you in the ladies' room and after you try to fight her, she levels you — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 21, 2024

Trump refused to promote Marjorie Taylor Greene in to his administration, then Johnson demoted her to chair a committee for DOGE, an imaginary gov’t dept, that is nothing more than a sewing club gossiping around a kitchen table. — Built US Tough (@BuiltUSTough) November 21, 2024

Nov. 14, 2024Elon Musk says he wants ‘super high IQ’ workers for DOGENov. 21, 2024Marjorie Taylor Greene to chair new DOGE subcommitteeWhat an amazing time to be alive for late night talk show writers. 😅🤣😂 — (@kdhero.bsky.social)2024-11-21T21:20:15.115Z

Imagine being excited about being appointed to a government department that doesn’t exist & your job is to babysit

Elon & the other guy 😂😂😂 https://t.co/T9ZLdc9edQ — M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) November 21, 2024

Imagine handing the 'Department of Government Efficiency' to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy. It's like giving the fox, the wolf, and the weasel keys to the henhouse. Efficiency in dismantling reality, maybe. — NaanSenseGuy (@NanSenseGuy) November 21, 2024

I don't know what Musk and Ramaswamy did to already be so on the outs with Trump, but apparently they'll be working closely with Marjorie Taylor Greene in the DOGE agency. That's the kind of punishment that only House Republicans should be forced to endure. — P Korny (@nrokreffefp.bsky.social)2024-11-21T17:43:47.128Z

