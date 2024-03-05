Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pro-Palestine protesters they are ‘f---ed up’

Ms Ocasio-Cortez confronts the activists as she and her fiance Riley Roberts left a cinema in New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost her cool with pro-Palestinian protesters on Monday claiming their tactics were “f----ed up”.

The Democrat congresswoman and staunch critic of Israel was visiting a cinema in New York with her fiancé Riley Roberts when she was confronted by two vocal activists.

Video footage of the confrontation shows the protesters following Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 34, and complaining she had not publicly called Israel’s invasion of Gaza a “genocide”.

“I need you to understand that this is not OK,” she told one male protester.

“It’s not OK that there’s a genocide happening and you’re not actively against it,” he replied.

“You’re lying,” said Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

The politician grew increasingly frustrated as the protesters continued to follow and film her night out.

“You’re gonna cut it and you’re gonna clip this so that it’s completely out of context,” said Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

The congresswoman, who has been a strong advocate of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, insisted she had already denounced Israel’s actions as genocide and therefore the protesters’ anger was misplaced.

“I already said that it was and y’all are just gonna pretend that it wasn’t over and over again - it’s f---ed up, man,” she said. “And you’re not helping these people, and you’re not helping them, you’re not helping them.”

The video ended as the protesters continued to berate Ms Ocasio-Cortez as she walked with Mr Roberts.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez is considered one of the most outspoken supporters of a Gaza ceasefire in Congress and has repeatedly criticised Israel over its military response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

She also condemned Hamas in the “strongest possible terms” shortly after the attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis.

Following her difficult encounter with activists who should, in theory, be on her side on the Israel-Gaza argument, an old tweet resurfaced online in which Ms Ocasio-Cortez said protesting was supposed to make people “uncomfortable”.

“The whole point of protesting is to make [people] uncomfortable,” she posted in December 2020. “Activists take that discomfort with the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small and grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.”