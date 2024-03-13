Alexei Navalny’s ally Leonid Volkov assaulted in hammer attack

Leonid Volkov was attacked in Lithuania - UNPIXS

Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She posted images showing Mr Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound and a vehicle with damage to the driver’s door and window.

Another member of the Navalny team, Ivan Zhdanov, posted pictures on social media of Mr Volkov with a bloodied lower left leg and what looked like bruising to his temple. He has been taken to hospital.

Mr Volkov has been taken to hospital - UNPIXS

Asked whether the assailant shouted anything, Mr Zhdanov said: “Everything happened in silence.”

“Of course this is a clear political attack, there is no doubt here”.

Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home and were investigating.

The alleged assailant is unknown, as is their motive.

Police fenced off a pine forest near Mr Volkov’s house on Vilnius’ northern outskirts. Officers with dogs and flashlights were seen searching it late on Tuesday night.

A large part of Navalny’s political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Mr Volkov, are residing in European Union and Nato member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.