Alexei Navalny’s ally Leonid Volkov assaulted in hammer attack

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Leonid Volkov was attacked in Lithuania
Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She posted images showing Mr Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound and a vehicle with damage to the driver’s door and window.

Another member of the Navalny team, Ivan Zhdanov, posted pictures on social media of Mr Volkov with a bloodied lower left leg and what looked like bruising to his temple. He has been taken to hospital.

Mr Volkov has been taken to hospital
Asked whether the assailant shouted anything, Mr Zhdanov said: “Everything happened in silence.”

“Of course this is a clear political attack, there is no doubt here”.

Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home and were investigating.

The alleged assailant is unknown, as is their motive.

Police fenced off a pine forest near Mr Volkov’s house on Vilnius’ northern outskirts. Officers with dogs and flashlights were seen searching it late on Tuesday night.

A large part of Navalny’s political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Mr Volkov, are residing in European Union and Nato member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.