Alexei Navalny dead: Putin's biggest critic dies after 'falling ill' in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died aged 47 in a penal colony, the country’s prison service said on Friday.

The prison authorities claimed in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.

An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died, it further alleged.

There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny's death from his team.

The Kremlin said it had no information on the cause of his death.

Mr Navalny’s supporters had raised fears that he would be poisoned in jail.

He died on Friday after collapsing and losing consciousness at the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service claimed.

By far Russia's most famous opposition leader, Mr Navalny rose to prominence more than a decade ago by lampooning the elite class round President Vladimir Putin and voicing allegations of corruption on a vast scale.

Navalny aid Leonid Volkov said he was unable to confirm the death, adding that the Opposition leader’s lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where he had been serving his sentence.

The former head of Navalny's political organisation alleged that if it were true that he is dead, then Putin was to blame.

Mr Volkov wrote on X: "We have no basis to believe state propaganda. If it's true, then it's not 'Navalny died', but only that 'Putin killed him'. But I don't believe them for a second."

Newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov called the death “murder” and said that he believed prison conditions had led to Mr Navalny’s demise.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Mr Navalny’s reported death as "terrible news".

He added: "As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life."

French foreign minister Stephane Sejourne tweeted: “Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin’s regime. To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France presents its condolences.”

Story continues

Alexei Navalny was a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP) (AP)

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom messaged: “Dreadful news about Alexei Navalny... If the report about his death in Russian prison is true it represents another terrible crime by Putin’s regime. The ruthlessness against Navalny shows again why it is necessary to continue to fight against authoritarianism.”

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said in a statement that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) north east of Moscow.

Mr Navalny, the prison service said, had lost consciousness almost immediately.

"The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called," the prison service alleged.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict."

"The causes of death are being established."

Russian prisons are notorious for their violence and ill-treatment of inmates.

Putin has been told about Mr Navalny's death, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mr Navalny earned admiration from Russia's disparate opposition for voluntarily returning to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

Mr Navalny said at the time that he was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he was poisoned with a nerve agent.

But the Russian authorities have been accused by Britain of lying about the 2018 Salisbury poisonings using the military grade nerve agent Novichok to target former double-agent Sergei Skripal.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp (REUTERS)

Mr Navalny was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, which were widely seen to be politically motivated.

He was moved in December from a prison in central Russia to the "special regime" penal colony - the highest security level of prisons in the country - above the Artic Circle.

His allies decried the transfer to a colony in the town of Kharp.

Born in Butyn, about 25 miles outside Moscow. He received a law degree from People's Friendship University in 1998 and did a fellowship at Yale in 2010.

He gained attention by focusing on corruption in Russia's murky mix of politicians and businesses; one of his early moves was to buy a stake in Russian oil and gas companies to become an activist shareholder and push for transparency.

By concentrating on corruption, Mr Navalny's work had a pocketbook appeal to Russians' widespread sense of being cheated, and he carried stronger resonance than more abstract and philosophical concerns about democratic ideals and human rights.

He was convicted in 2013 of embezzlement on what he called a politically motivated prosecution and was sentenced to five years in prison, but the prosecutor's office later surprisingly demanded his release pending appeal. A higher court later gave him a suspended sentence.

The day before the sentence, Navalny had registered as a candidate for Moscow mayor. The opposition saw his release as the result of large protests in the capital of his sentence, but many observers attributed it to a desire by authorities to add a tinge of legitimacy to the mayoral election.

Mr Navalny's popularity increased after the leading charismatic politician, Boris Nemtsov, was shot and killed in 2015 on a bridge near the Kremlin.

Whenever Putin spoke about Mr Navalny, he made it a point to never mention the activist by name, referring to him as "that person" or similar wording, in an apparent effort to diminish his importance.

Although state-controlled TV channels ignored Mr Navalny, his investigations resonated with younger Russians via YouTube videos and posts on his website and social media accounts.

His work broadened from focusing on corruption to wholescale criticism of the political system under Putin, who has led Russia for over two decades.

He often tweeted sarcastic remarks from police custody or courtrooms on the many occasions he was arrested.

When Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Mr Navalny strongly condemned the war in social media posts from prison and during his court appearances.

Less than a month after the start of the war, he was sentenced to an additional nine-year term for embezzlement and contempt of court in a case he and his supporters rejected as fabricated.

The investigators immediately launched a new probe, and in August 2023 Navalny was convicted on charges of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

After the verdict, Mr Navalny said he understands that he's "serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the length of life of this regime."

A documentary called "Navalny" that detailed his career, his near-fatal poisoning and his return to Moscow won an Academy Award for best documentary in March 2023.

Besides his wife, Navalny is survived by a son and a daughter.